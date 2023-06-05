What's Free on Perfect Day at CocoCay?

Perfect Day at CocoCay, a Royal Caribbean island in the Bahamas, is a destination that offers cruisers a wide variety of experiences to match any and all preferences. Perfect Day is home to bars, beaches, restaurants, a sprawling pool, the largest water park in the Caribbean featuring North America's tallest waterslide and even a hot air balloon ride.

When visiting CocoCay in the Bahamas, it may be a challenge to know exactly what is included and what isn't. Cruise Critic has organized everything that you will find for free on CocoCay, along with other a la carte options you should know to maximize your Royal Caribbean CocoCay cruise.

Note that pricing for all CocoCay attractions varies by season and is subject to change. Royal Caribbean recommends all cruisers calling on Perfect Day at CocoCay refer to their Cruise Planner for the most up-to-date pricing available.