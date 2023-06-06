The word "inclusive" gets thrown around a lot, but what exactly does it mean? In the river cruise world, it's the term for amenities that are already part of your fare. Part of what makes river cruising so attractive -- and pricy -- is that more items such as shore excursions, Wi-Fi or wine at meals are already wrapped into the cost (of course, if you don't drink, you might feel annoyed at having to pay for all your fellow passengers getting their glasses topped off).
In the river cruise world, the lines that have more amenities bundled into the price tend to -- not coincidentally -- be more luxurious and expensive. These include Tauck, Scenic, APT and Crystal, followed by Uniworld and AmaWaterways. An exception to this is Emerald Waterways (also known as Evergreen in Australia), which is owned by the same tour company as Scenic. Although it is considered a more moderately priced line, Emerald offers a fair number of inclusions (see below), primarily because many of its travelers are Australian (and prefer fares to be more bundled than a la carte). The same applies to Australia's Travelmarvel, which is owned by APT (see below).
River cruise lines with European owners, such as CroisiEurope and A-Rosa, tend to be the most a la carte. However, these lines have tailored their offerings, making them more inclusive for North Americans while keeping pricing a la carte for Europeans. For example, they'll include shore excursions and waiter served dinners for Americans and Canadians, while these remain pay-as-you-go for Europeans. A-Rosa does include all alcoholic drinks and gratuities -- measures that appeal to its primarily European passengers.
Read on for a look at what major river cruise lines include in their fares.
Beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch, dinner and happy hour, sparkling wine at breakfast, along with tea, gourmet coffee and bottled water
At least one complimentary shore excursion in every port (all excursions included on voyages in Africa)
Special events, such as dinner in a castle
Bikes for passenger use
Wellness classes
Specialty restaurants
Wi-Fi
Complimentary entertainment on-demand in staterooms and suites
Drinks at Happy Hour before dinner
Beer, wine and soft drinks at dinner
Some complimentary shore excursions, depending on itinerary
One-night hotel stay before trip on select itineraries
Wi-Fi
One-night hotel stay before trip
Transfer to the ship from hotel
Bottled water and soft drinks
Wine and beer at dinner
Hop-on, hop-off bus service in every port
Bikes for passenger use
Two dinners at the specialty restaurant, per cruise
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks
Gratuities for crew and local guides and drivers
Choice of shore excursions in each port
Special events, such as dinner in a castle
GPS guides for independent trips ashore
Specialty restaurants
Bikes for passenger use
In-room mini-bar
Wi-Fi
Room service (for some suite categories)
Butler service (for some suite categories)
One bag of laundry per cabin on seven-night cruises; two bags per cabin for 14-night cruises (for guests in some suites on an APT Collection cruise on Aria or Concerto river ships)
Complimentary alcoholic drinks, all day
Gratuities
Bikes onboard
One waiter-served dinner (the rest of the meals are buffets -- you'll have to pay if you want a second served dinner)
Wi-Fi
Laundry for some cabins
Beer and wine with lunch and dinner, sparkling wine with breakfast on all European river cruises. Complimentary coffee and teas served throughout the day, along with bottled water.
At least one complimentary shore excursion in every port
Special events, such as dinner in a castle
Bikes for passenger use
Specialty dining at Panorama Bistro
Interactive entertainment on-demand system in staterooms and suites
Wi-Fi
Shore excursions for North Americans
Wine and beer at lunch and dinner
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from cruise
All alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages
Gratuities onboard and on shore excursions
Select complimentary shore excursions in every port
Wellness classes
Special events, such as dinner in a castle
GPS guides for independent trips ashore
Specialty restaurants
Butler service
In-room mini-bar
Interactive entertainment system with complimentary movies in cabins
Room service
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
Wine, beer and soda at lunch and dinner, complimentary coffee, tea and bottled water throughout
Gratuities
At least one shore excursion in each port
Bikes for passenger use
Wellness classes
Interactive television system with complimentary movies in cabins and suites
Wi-Fi
Two glasses of wine, beer or soda at dinner
At least one shore excursion in each port
Gratuities for local guides
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks
Gratuities
Choice of shore excursions in each port
Special events, such as dinner in a castle
GPS guides for independent trips ashore
Specialty restaurants
Bikes for passenger use
Butler service
In-room mini-bar
In-room entertainment system with complimentary movies
Room service
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
Complimentary hotel stays or land extensions on select itineraries
All alcoholic drinks, sodas, specialty coffees, teas, and water
Complementary specialty dining venue on select ships
Gratuities
Gratuities ashore on shore excursions for guides and drivers
All shore excursions in each port
Special, private Tauck-exclusive events, such as dinner in a castle
Bikes for passenger use
In-room mini-bar (soda and water)
In-room television system with complimentary movies
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
Wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner
Gratuities for crew and local guides and drivers
At least one shore excursion in each port
Bikes for passenger use
Wi-Fi
Airport transfers to and from the ship
All alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
Gratuities
Choice of shore excursions in every port
Special events, such as dinner in a castle (mostly on theme cruises)
Specialty restaurants
Butler service (for some suite categories)
Room service (for some suite categories)
Bikes for passenger use
Wellness classes (select ships)
In-room mini-bar
Self-service laundry
In-room entertainment system with complimentary movies
Wi-Fi
Complimentary coffee, tea and water; juice at breakfast
Meals in the main restaurant
Gratuities
At least one shore excursions in every port
Bikes for passenger use
Wellness classes
Wi-Fi
Beer, wine and soda at dinner
At least one shore excursion in each port
Alternative restaurant with lighter meals
Bikes for passenger use
Wi-Fi
Beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; complimentary coffee, teas and water throughout
At least one shore excursion in every port
Alternative restaurant with lighter meals
Interactive entertainment system in all cabins with complimentary movies
Wi-Fi
