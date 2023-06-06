What's New in Cruise Shore Excursions?

Locavore Foodie Excursions

The locavore food movement is no stranger to cruise lines, which have rolled out a slate of new excursions geared toward passengers in search of more authentic, beyond-the-tourist-trap culinary experiences ashore.

P&O Cruises has a long-standing "Food Heroes" programme, a line-up of top chefs including Marco Pierre White, master patissier Eric Lanlard and wine guru Olly Smith, who join the ships on selected sailings, accompanying passengers to markets and helping them choose the perfect tipple onshore. Flagship Britannia also has a kitchen onboard, where you can learn to cook with thhe chefs and then dine withh them in the evening.

Silversea Cruises will launch its much-heralded S.A.L.T. (Sea & Land Taste) programme, which launches on new ship Silver Moon this August and depending on its success will be rolled out on other ships in the fleet. S.A.L.T. promises to take passengers far deeper than any culinary programme before it, offering unique insights into local cultures through the eyes of local chefs and food experts, visits to local communities and food markets; lectures onboard, cooking demos onboard and onshore and even learning to cook yourself.

Holland America Line has an impressive partnership with Food & Wine magazine that includes recommended culinary tours. In Barcelona, for instance, a renowned Spanish chef leads a visit to the city's famous La Boqueria Market to collect local produce and other ingredients, and then creates an extraordinary meal in an apartment with views of the market. Celebrity, Seabourn and Viking Ocean Cruises all offer excursions to local markets accompanied by one of the ship's chefs.

Through a partnership with Bon Appetit magazine, Princess Cruises has a creative program of small group tours that let you taste your way around the globe. You might sign on to learn from local experts the secrets to perfect paella in Spain or all about scones at a cooking school in the Irish countryside.

MSC Cruises has a new program of tours in partnership with celebrated home entertaining pro Martha Stewart. They include tasting dishes at local restaurants and street markets and visiting organic farms in places such as Belize, St. Thomas, Jamaica and San Juan.

Foodie-focused Oceania Cruises and sister line Regent Seven Seas have both hands-on classes at onboard cooking schools and culinary-focused shore excursions accompanied by a shipboard chef. In St. Petersburg, Russia, one Oceania Culinary Discovery Tour visits the historic Eliseyev Emporium shop to sample caviar and vodka, followed by a three-course lunch accompanied by Crimean wines at the grand Astoria Hotel.