And Last but By No Means Least: Let's Salute the Princess' Crew

One of the major benefits of the OceanMedallion technology -- and this is not limited to Sky Princess -- is to offer extra support to the crew so they have more time to deliver personal services to passengers. Case in point, those who have food allergies can register them and every waiter in every restaurant you visit will have access to your special requirements. You won't have to mention it over and over again. MedallionClass supports stateroom attendants by letting them know you are outside of your stateroom so they can refresh the cabin without bothering you. It helps with staffing around the ship; hotel operations staffers can, on a dime, move bartenders from a quieter venue to a hotter one, for instance.

And, I learned something new on my trip aboard Sky Princess, and it was powerful: If you've cruised before, you've probably noticed that because slower Wi-Fi speed onboard many cruise ships isn't always powerful enough for video chats. When crew want to connect with their families, they often have to wait for time off in port, racing to terminals and cafes to use land-bound Wi-Fi. Here's the thing: On all of Princess' MedallionClass ships, the Wi-Fi is so good at sea that they can keep in contact with family by video conference every single day.

And, beyond better and more frequent connectivity with their loved ones at home, they can now spend their time off in port seeing the world, just like the rest of us.