What's Your Free Cruise Perk Really Worth?

Perk 1: Drinks Package

If you like to enjoy a daily tipple or two on holiday, purchasing a drinks package can make good financial sense -- even better if you can get it for free! Luckily, it's a perk we see touted by nearly every cruise line that offers a value-add promotion. However, the deal typically applies only to the first two people in a cabin (if they are 21 or older on American-run cruise lines; 18 for British lines).

So, what's the actual value of free drinks for a weeklong cruise? To work out the value of a drinks package, decide what you would typically drink in a day and then do some detective work to figure out likely bar prices (online forums are a hive of information). Remember that you can't dip in and out and only have the package for a couple of days -- it's a commitment for the whole cruise -- so have a think about the amount you'll realistically drink across the duration.

It's important to remember that there's a service charge of typically 18 percent usually added on top of the cost of the drinks package. For example, Celebrity's Premium Drinks Package costs approx £50 per day (there are cheaper packages available), plus a £9 service charge, which is payable even by those on a free drinks package. And, even on this top tier package, there are restrictions on what you can order at the bar. You can have drinks up to the value of $13 (the currency used onboard all Celebrity Cruise ships is US dollars), which means most spirits and liqueurs, a decent selection of cocktails and a variety of wines by the glass. Also, bottled water and your daily cappuccino. But it doesn't cover the fancier cocktails and you can't get wine by the bottle, although you can have 20 percent off bottled wine. So, say, two $13 (£10) aperitifs, three $13 glasses of wine with dinner, a coffee and a few bottles of water, and you're in profit. But if you're a light drinker, or don't drink alcohol, it might be better to pay as you go and look for a different perk instead.

Somewhat cheaper is Fred. Olsen's upgrade to all-inclusive, at just £15 per person per day (£34 for short one-to-four day sailings). What you can order at the bar is limited (but perfectly reasonable) and even very moderate drinkers should get their money's worth. You do have to book ahead, though, and commit to the whole cruise. Of course, the relative low cost of this drinks package, which is currently being offered for free across many 2018 sailings, may mean you save more with another perk.

Drinks packages can work well if you're a creature of habit and know, say, that you will always consume one bottle of wine over dinner. On P&O Cruises' wine package, the savings aren't massive (around 10 percent), but you can pre-select wine in batches of either four, six, nine or 12 bottles from a decent list -- buy 12 for £200 and you're down to £16.66 a bottle, which is very favourable if you compare it to restaurant wine prices ashore. Cunard, too, offers good savings of up to 15 percent if you pre-book a wine package (and, as with P&O Cruises, you can tailor your own wine list).

Going 'all-inclusive' is a growing cruise trend, which may render the add-on drinks package obsolete! Norwegian Cruise Line is now offering Premium All Inclusive to UK passengers, including drinks, coffee, bottled water and crew gratuities. Thomson has gone all-inclusive on its two newest ships and is offering all-inclusive on its other ships for £10 per person per night. Celestyal Cruises will offer degrees of all-inclusive from 2018, depending on the category of cabin you book, while MSC Cruises is offering all-inclusive fares on its sailings from Southampton in 2018. This development is to enable cruise lines to compete with all-inclusive holidays on land, and can represent great value and convenience, especially for those drinking alcohol -- compare prices with similar non all-inclusive cruises to decide whether this might be the ultimate, no gimmicks cruise perk.