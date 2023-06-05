Where Can I Find Locations From "The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society" on a Cruise Ship Excursion?

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Poster.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

Many travelers arriving in Guernsey via cruise ship have the same question: Where can they find the locations referenced in the best-selling novel and hit film, "The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society"?

Fans of the book and movie (known as GLAPPPS for short) will be thrilled to know there are numerous GLAPPPS-themed excursions offered by cruise lines visiting Guernsey and by independent tour guides, such as Gill Girard (who escorted the film's director Mike Newell, around the island).

However, not a single scene from the movie was filmed on the island. It was all shot in South West England due to the tricky logistics of filming on Guernsey. (The one exception is of the fortification seen from the beach, but the beach is not on Guernsey.) But both the book and the movie mention numerous real places, which visitors are able to see.

Although the book's characters are not real, the events described in the book are. The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles that were occupied during World War II, from 1940 to 1945, and Hitler saw Guernsey as a bridgehead for a planned invasion of England, just 27 miles away. So, he set about fortifying the island, bringing in 7,000 POW slave laborers from Europe, who built more than 1,000 bunkers around the island's 42-mile coastline.

The film (and the book) do not shy away from the horrors endured by the POWs. Key scenes interweave the fictional characters with the real struggles of wartime Guernsey, including when Elizabeth tries to save the starving slave boy toward the end.

We paid a visit to Guernsey to follow in the footsteps of Juliet, Dawsey, Isola, Amelia, Eben, Eli, Elizabeth and Kit to find out more about the home of the Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society.