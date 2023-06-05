Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?

The world is rapidly reopening to cruise -- and finally, American travelers are being welcomed. Beginning in June 2021, cruises starting from many international homeports will be open to Americans, with voyages requiring a PCR test or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
We've compiled a handy list, broken down by geographic areas, of where Americans can cruise from in summer 2021. Your cruise line might have additional vaccine or testing requirements for boarding; check our up-to-date article on which cruise lines have vaccine mandates. And to find out exact dates for when specific cruise lines are resuming, take a look at our restart list.
Here are the general COVID-19 related entry requirements for each country.
Entry requirement: Negative PCR test for those who are not vaccinated; no test required if vaccinated. Health form required.
Entry requirement: Proof of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at an accredited or recognized laboratory within three days prior to arrival. Health form required.
Entry requirement: Bermuda Travel Authorization required. Effective June 6, 2021, all travelers aged 10 and up must take a PCR COVID-19 test and obtain a negative result no more than three days before arrival.
Entry requirement: Passengers are required to complete an Electronic Health Authorization System Form prior to travel but after negative PCR test results. St. Maarten Visitor Protection Plan must be purchased through the EHAS system for passengers intending to stay in St. Maarten pre-or-post cruise. Travelers originating from the U.S. must do a PCR or antigen test obtained from a naso-pharyngeal swab performed within 120 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten, or antigen test 48 hours prior to departure. All FDA approved antigen tests are accepted, but home tests are not. Children age 10 and under are exempt from the mandatory antigen test. As of May 31, Celebrity Cruises is requiring an additional PCR test to be taken no less than 72 hours prior to embarkation for voyages out of St. Maarten. These rules apply for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The European Union is expected to waive quarantine and testing requirements for numerous travellers this summer, including Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, provided they have not spent time in certain high-risk countries beforehand. Details are still being worked out as of late May 2021. Many river cruise companies have announced July and August restarts in anticipation of entry procedures being eased for vaccinated Americans.
Unvaccinated travellers heading to the EU can still be subjected to PCR testing and mandatory quarantine requirements, and in many cases may not be allowed to enter for nonessential reasons.
Entry requirements: No test required if vaccinated. Otherwise, negative PCR test is required. Children under age 12 are exempt from testing. You are required to obtain a Cyprus Flight Pass (health certificate).
Entry requirements: A negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate is required. Passengers also must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the country.
Entry requirements: If you are not vaccinated, a negative PCR test is required within 72 hours of departure. In addition, unvaccinated passengers must undergo a second PCR test on arrival.
Entry requirements: Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to arrival.
Entry requirements: A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country.
Entry requirements: A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country.
Entry requirements: Travellers must complete a Health Control Form online or via the Spain Travel Health App from 48 hours prior to arrival. The associated QR code will be required to complete customs formalities upon landing. A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country must also be provided for all travellers over the age of six.
Entry requirements: Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.