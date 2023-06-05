Freedom of the Seas/Allure of the Seas/Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has postponed the amplifications of both Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas. New dates for the refurbs have not been announced.

Royal Caribbean International enters the third year of its four-year, $900-million refurbishment journey with three more dry docks in 2020. Freedom of the Seas will be the first up, followed by Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas, all in the first half of the year. Updates will include the continued rollout of water slides, a reimagined pool deck and a range of fun outdoor and indoor activities, as well as nightlife and dining options.

Why You'll Care: All three ships will receive practically the same doozy of a refurbishment, with just a few key differences. Each $100-million-plus revitalization will include a new pool deck design -- complete with daybeds, hammocks and shaded casitas, a water park with two slides (Cyclone and Twister), a dedicated escape room and pop-up glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience. New lounges and bars will include The Lime and Coconut, and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Freedom of the Seas will also get an all-new Izumi Hibachi & Sushi eatery.

Allure of the Seas will have the most extensive of the three refurbs, lasting 58 days and costing $165 million. In addition to all the same changes Freedom and Explorer will see, Allure will also get an Ultimate Abyss slide, the Music Hall, a third water slide, Portside BBQ, the Bionic Bar and the Spotlight Karaoke lounge.