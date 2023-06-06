Which New 2018 Cruise Ship Best Fits Your Personality?

The Adventure-Seeker

Your Personality: You've got a serious case of wanderlust but the beaten path holds little attraction. You yearn to explore out-of-the-way places and meet indigenous peoples; your soul soars when you're out in nature. Hiking through the rainforest, kayaking past calving glaciers, listening to locals tell their stories, taking side alley tours of popular cities -- these are the types of activities that excite you. You don't want one-dimensional travel though; just seeing and doing isn't enough. You need the context experts provide. Reading relevant books and attending lectures are essential pieces of your travel experience. But, though you crave far-off places, you don't quite want to rough it. You prefer four solid walls to canvas, favor fine dining over bush grub and appreciate resting tired feet in a hot tub at the end of the day. The first time you heard the word glamping, you thought, "It's about time."

Your Ship: Adventure Seekers actually have several choices in 2018. Which they choose really depends on budget and priorities in terms of onboard amenities. Just need a comfortable place to lay your head, some good food and access to kayaks, inflatable crafts (commonly referred to as Zodiacs) and a staff of well-educated expedition leaders? The 100-passenger National Geographic Venture from Lindblad Expeditions might be the best ship for you, with its variety of cabins with a wide price range, as well as a full array of expedition accoutrements (kayaks, warm- and cold-weather snorkel gear), two dining venues and small fitness room and spa. A bit larger, but offering the same expedition amenities (plus a few more high-tech ones), will be Hurtigruten's 530-passenger Roald Amundsen, a hybrid (powered by both fuel and electricity -- think Toyota Prius), which will also have three restaurants, a sauna, pool deck with infinity pool and two hot tubs, massage room and -- important for wheelchair-bound cruisers -- an elevator to all passenger decks. Adventure Seekers with a larger budget and more luxurious expectations can choose from Ponant's 184-passenger, all-balcony Le Laperouse (or its sister ship Le Champlain) or Scenic Eclipse. Ponant offers a luxury experience with French gourmet dining and a top-deck infinity pool, while Scenic is ultra-luxe, with all suite accommodations, 10 dining venues, six bars and lounges, a heated pool and full spa. Unique to Ponant's ships is the Blue Eye lounge, which will feature underwater views, a hyrdrophone sound system to pipe in underwater sounds and a sofa that vibrates in resonance with the sounds. Scenic Eclipse, on the other hand, will have two six-seat helicopters and a six-seat submarine.