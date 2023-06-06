Which Shows Are on Which Carnival Cruise Line Ship?

80s Pop to the Max (Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Pride, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor)

This high-energy show features some of the '80s hottest hits, with classic tunes from Duran Duran, Cindy Lauper, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and more.

88 Keys (Carnival Breeze, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Magic, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor)

Honoring the greatest piano men of the past several decades, this Playlist Productions rock-n-roll piano show features favorites from Billy Joel, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and others.

America Rocks (Carnival Dream, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Magic, Carnival Valor, Carnival Vista)

Get ready to rock with this explosive song and dance spectacle featuring hits from folks like Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Aerosmith, The J. Geils Band, The Cars, Pat Benatar and even Blondie. A live six-piece rock band amplifies the show.

Amor Cubano (Carnival Glory, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Vista)

It's a Havana night with this lively show that features a mix of classic Cuban songs and popular contemporary Latin hits -- such as "Fireball" by Pitbull and "I Need to Know" by Marc Anthony -- as well as beautiful costumes and turned-up dance routines.

The Big Easy (Carnival Triumph)

New Orleans has a sound all its own, and this show does the city justice with song-and-dance numbers from Etta James, Tina Turner, B.B. King, The Platters and others -- and, of course, there's a version of "House of the Rising Sun" featuring a voodoo king.

The Brits (Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Legend)

Boy meets girl in this "love" story that also pays tribute to the musical invasion of British artists in the 1960s through '70s, including The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, Herman's Hermits and others.

Celestial Strings (Carnival Horizon)

Nothing is yet known about this show that will appear on Carnival Horizon when it launches in April 2018.

Country Road (Carnival Breeze, Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Magic, Carnival Valor)

Follow "The Ramsey Boys" as they head out on a country concert tour singing contemporary hits from artists that include Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Patsy Cline, Florida Georgia Line and others.

Divas (Carnival Elation, Carnival Fascination, Carnival Imagination)

It's all about the ladies at this show that offers a mix of fashion and dance to a soundtrack of popular female artists -- all of whom you'll know just by their first name -- including Beyonce, Barbra, Celine, Cher, Madonna and Whitney.

Epic Rock (Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Glory, Carnival Imagination, Carnival Legend, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Sunshine)

Rock's greatest hits are on display at this show featuring tunes from Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Guns n' Roses, Journey and Bon Jovi, accompanied by lots of laser light effects.

Flick (Carnival Breeze, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Magic, Carnival Vista)

One of Carnival's most theatrical and high-tech shows, Flick is an homage to the music of the movies that is as much about the songs from Dirty Dancing, Titanic, Willy Wonka, James Bond, Star Wars and others as it is about the show's special effects.

Getaway Island (Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride, Carnival Spirit)

Travel back in time to the era of the 1960s beach movie with special effects and tunes that invoke the beach vibe. Featuring songs from Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, the Beach Boys and more.

Heart of Soul (Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride)

A compilation of R&B and soul's greatest hits from a host of legendary singers including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Al Green and others. In a fun twist, six couples are chosen for a VIP experience with special seats, Champagne and flowers.

Latin Nights (Carnival Fascination, Carnival Sunshine)

A musical tour through the pop hits that brought Latin music and dance to the masses, including favorites from Gloria Estefan, Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Santana and Shakira.

Livin' in America (Carnival Victory)

This collection of song-and-dance routines showcases the music of the United States across the years and across genres, from the '20s to today, and from pop to country/western.

Motor City (Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Fascination, Carnival Glory, Carnival Inspiration, Carnival Legend, Carnival Sunshine)

The cool sounds of Motown R&B are the centerpiece of this show, with soul and pop hits from Lionel Richie, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Supremes all featured.

Soulbound (Carnival Horizon)

Very little is yet known about this edgy show featuring soul and R&B hits that will appear on Carnival Horizon when it launches in April 2018.

Studio VIP (Carnival Inspiration, Carnival Legend, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Valor, Carnival Vista)

A musical tribute to the era of Studio 54 and Soul Train, this music-and-dance extravaganza showcases the glittery '70s with hits from KC and the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White, Parliament and more. In a fun twist, a few lucky audience members are selected to join the singers and dancers on the big stage.

Vintage Pop (Carnival Horizon)

Nothing is yet known about this show that will appear on Carnival Horizon when it launches in April 2018.

Vroom (Carnival Victory)

Follow along as an old-time roadie reminisces about his days on the road with such greats as Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Bob Seger, Huey Lewis and others.

Wonderful World (Carnival Triumph)

A musical journey around the world from Europe to Asia to Africa, and even to Antarctica, where penguins dance to "Putting on the Ritz."