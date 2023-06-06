Which Shows Are on Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships?

A key factor in what makes a Royal Caribbean holiday a great value is that almost all of the entertainment onboard is included in the cruise price. That includes the big-stage productions, which can range from Las Vegas-style song and dance revues to straight-from-the-West-End shows.
With dozens of shows spread across the 24-ship fleet, you won't find a lot of overlap, which is great news for cruisers who like to see something new on each trip. To help you plan your evenings, Cruise Critic has tracked down most of the line's production shows, including a brief description and which ships you'll find them on.
A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & the Family Stone; the Everly Brothers; Blood Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Meaning "let's dance" in Spanish, Bailamos showcases Latin music and dance in a variety of styles.
A showcase of ballroom dances performed to pop tunes from several decades, including Fever, The Last Tango and They Dance.
Visual effects and aerial acrobatics, along with atmospheric music, take the audience on a journey around the planet from the jungle to under the ocean waves.
All the best songs from the 70s from artists like KC and the Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, Lionel Richie and The Commodores.
A retrospective of several of the West End's shows, including West Side Story, Dreamgirls, Chicago and a medley of favourite tunes from the Pajama Game, The Music Man, Oklahoma and My Fair Lady.
A stroll through the music of the cinema, from Mission Impossible and Purple Rain to Shaft, Men in Black and Charlie's Angels.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit West End musical.
A traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing classical, jazz, rock and swing.
A high-energy song and dance revue with colourful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs including Stronger, Power of Love, Your Song and Heaven.
A musical telling of the story of Christopher Columbus' lesser-known cousin and his attempt to gain fame using a random selection of popular radio hits.
Aerial acrobatics set to tunes from such pop rock icons as U2, Phil Collins, Michael Jackson and Eurythmics.
Song and dance routines with music that spans the decades from the 50s and 60s through to the 80s and beyond.
An original Royal Caribbean production, Flight is a satire on the history and future of air travel.
Song and dance revue featuring music that spans the decades and includes popular songs like Rock Me Amadeus and Play That Funky Music.
Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this show combines the best songs from the film and the stage show.
This Tony Award-winning musical about a 1960s dance show, an enthusiastic teen who becomes its unlikely star, and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time, takes the Royal Caribbean stage.
Lots of acrobatics, both on the stage and midair in this Cirque du Soleil-style show.
An interactive tribute to ballroom dances, including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing.
A tribute to Las Vegas, with over-the-top costumes.
Song and dance routines characterised by over-the-top costumes and special effects lighting, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.
The popular West End hit that brings ABBA's songs to life.
A retrospective of some of the West End's greatest shows, including 42nd Street, Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret and A Chorus Line.
A compilation of songs and song medleys from films that span the decades, including such classics as the Sound of Music, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Victor/Victoria and Alfie.
A compilation of mostly Cole Porter West End hits, with numbers from Dreamgirls, the Producers, Sweet Charity and Mamma Mia.
A musical journey through some of the world's most beloved fairy tales, including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Pinocchio, using songs you know and love from the radio.
Greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men around including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.
All your favourite country hits from Stand by Your Man, Crazy and 9 to 5, to This Kiss, Breathe and Texas When I Die.
Song and dance routines set to all the best Queen songs.
The hit West End musical set in the 70s and featuring some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.
A musical journey -- with spectacular costumes and lots of feathers -- through the evolution of the showgirl, from different eras and across the globe.
A variety of song and dance routines with music by Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters and Stevie Wonder.
A New Age musical experience combining the atmospheric sounds of unique instruments that include the Earth Harp and Drum Wall with accompanying dance routines.
A lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like Hairspray, West Side Story, Chicago and more.
A collection of song and dance routines set to the best female singers Motown has to offer.
Follows the development of the tango from its origins to more contemporary versions.
Song and dance routines with spectacular sets (think giant puppet dragons) performed to hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.
A mystical journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects and props.
A traditional song-and-dance revue show with music spanning the decades.
A variety of song and dance routines with music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.
This West End hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen.
A collection of songs from musicals (Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, Cabaret, etc.) that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway.
A compilation of music favourites that channel the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.
Show Royal Caribbean Prices
A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & The Family Stone; The Everly Brothers; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.
This showcase of ballroom dances aboard Rhapsody of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas is performed to pop tunes from several decades, including "Fever," "The Last Tango" and "They Dance."
Allure of the Seas' "Blue Planet" includes visual effects and aerial acrobatics with a touch of eco-consciousness, from the jungle to under the ocean waves.
Disco fans are in luck on Vision of the Seas, where the entertainment includes '70s hits by KC and The Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.
This is one of Royal Caribbean's several musical retrospectives featuring songs from several Broadway shows, including "West Side Story," "Dreamgirls," "Chicago" and other classics. You'll find "Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme" on several ships in the fleet.
Expect top hits from the soundtracks of "Mission Impossible," "Purple Rain," "Shaft," "Men in Black" and "Charlie's Angels."
No explanation is needed here: Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical "Cats" is the entertainment star aboard Oasis of the Seas.
"Center Stage," on Brilliance of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas, is a traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing jazz, rock and swing.
Colorful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs round out this high-energy Royal Caribbean review, featuring hits like "Stronger," "Power of Love," "Your Song" and "Heaven."
If you're an '80s child, check out the entertainment on Explorer of the Seas, which includes "Fast Forward," a song-and-dance revure spotlighting one of the golden eras of music and style.
An original Royal Caribbean production, "Flight" on Symphony of the Seas is a satire on the history and future of air travel.
Mariner of the Seas' "Gallery of Dreams" is a song-and-dance revue that features music spanning decades and set in various art-inspired locations around the world, from Morocco to the Wild West.
Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this version of "Grease" combines the best songs from one of the most popular musicals (and movies) of all time.
Another Broadway biggie in Royal Caribbean's repertoire, you can catch Tony Award-winning "Hairspray" on Symphony of the Seas. The story centers on a 1960s dance show, its unlikely teen star and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time.
This Cirque du Soleil-style show features aerial and on-stage acrobatics aboard Liberty of the Seas.
This interactive tribute to ballroom dance styles -- including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing -- is featured across a handful of Royal Caribbean ships.
This song-and-dance show includes over-the-top costumes and special effects, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.
If Broadway is on your bucket list and you're sailing on Allure of the Seas, you're in luck. Check out "Mamma Mia!" for your feel-good ABBA fix.
A retrospective of some of Broadway's greatest shows, including "42nd Street," "Sunset Boulevard," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cabaret" and "A Chorus Line."
This medley on Voyager of the Seas includes hits from movies spanning the decades, including such classics as the "Sound of Music," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Victor/Victoria" and "Alfie."
If you're sailing on Brilliance of the Seas, your entertainment options include this Cole Porter-heavy Broadway revue, with numbers from "Dreamgirls," "The Producers," "Sweet Charity" and "Mamma Mia!."
Taking cues from some of the most famous fairy tales, "Once Upon a Time" aboard Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas uses heavy-rotation hits to tell stories from "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Pinocchio."
Oasis of the Seas' entertainment includes this Broadway-style music-and-dance production that explores our connections to the planet and to one another.
You might have to fight the urge to sing along with the greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men of all time, including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.
Rhapsody of the Seas' "Pure Country" features all your favorite hits, from classics like "Stand by Your Man" and "9 to 5" to "This Kiss," "Breathe" and "Texas When I Die."
If you miss "Boogie Wonderland" on Vision of the Seas, let this classic disco hit take its place. This '70s-set Broadway musical on Liberty of the Seas features some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.
Quantum of the Seas features the musical journey "Sequins & Feathers" -- expect spectacular costumes and jazzed-up routines in line with the show's title.
A flashy look at the past, present and future of the showgirl featuring cutting-edge lighting and video effects in addition to music and choreography.
If you're aboard Enchantment of the Seas or Serenade of the Seas, you'll find this lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like "Hairspray," "West Side Story," "Chicago" and more.
The tango is one of Buenos Aires' most famous cultural exports and Royal Caribbean features a tribute to the dance across the ages aboard ships like Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas.
Ovation of the Seas' "The Beautiful Dream" is a song-and-dance with spectacular sets (think: giant puppet dragons). Expect a soundtrack that includes hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.
"The Gift" was created especially for Anthem of the Seas and features a dream-inspired journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects.
"Vibe-Ology" includes music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.
A combination live and virtual show, featuring song and dance.
This West End musical hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen aboard Anthem of the Seas.
A collection of songs from musicals that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway, including "Starlight Express," "We Will Rock You" and "Cabaret."
Explorer of the Seas features this staged compilation of music favorites inspired by the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.