Which Shows Are on Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships?

A key factor in what makes a Royal Caribbean holiday a great value is that almost all of the entertainment onboard is included in the cruise price. That includes the big-stage productions, which can range from Las Vegas-style song and dance revues to straight-from-the-West-End shows.

With dozens of shows spread across the 24-ship fleet, you won't find a lot of overlap, which is great news for cruisers who like to see something new on each trip. To help you plan your evenings, Cruise Critic has tracked down most of the line's production shows, including a brief description and which ships you'll find them on.

All Access (Grandeur of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & the Family Stone; the Everly Brothers; Blood Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Bailamos (Empress of the Seas)

Meaning "let's dance" in Spanish, Bailamos showcases Latin music and dance in a variety of styles.

Ballroom Fever (Rhapsody of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A showcase of ballroom dances performed to pop tunes from several decades, including Fever, The Last Tango and They Dance.

Blue Planet (Allure of the Seas)

Visual effects and aerial acrobatics, along with atmospheric music, take the audience on a journey around the planet from the jungle to under the ocean waves.

Boogie Wonderland (Majesty of the Seas, Vision of the Seas)

All the best songs from the 70s from artists like KC and the Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, Lionel Richie and The Commodores.

Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme (Grandeur of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas)

A retrospective of several of the West End's shows, including West Side Story, Dreamgirls, Chicago and a medley of favourite tunes from the Pajama Game, The Music Man, Oklahoma and My Fair Lady.

Can't Stop the Rock (Adventure of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas)

A stroll through the music of the cinema, from Mission Impossible and Purple Rain to Shaft, Men in Black and Charlie's Angels.

Cats (Oasis of the Seas)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit West End musical.

Center Stage (Brilliance of the Seas)

A traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing classical, jazz, rock and swing.

City of Dreams (Jewel of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas)

A high-energy song and dance revue with colourful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs including Stronger, Power of Love, Your Song and Heaven.

Columbus (Harmony of the Seas)

A musical telling of the story of Christopher Columbus' lesser-known cousin and his attempt to gain fame using a random selection of popular radio hits.

Come Fly With Me (Oasis of the Seas)

Aerial acrobatics set to tunes from such pop rock icons as U2, Phil Collins, Michael Jackson and Eurythmics.

Flash Forward (Explorer of the Seas)

Song and dance routines with music that spans the decades from the 50s and 60s through to the 80s and beyond.

Flight (Symphony of the Seas)

An original Royal Caribbean production, Flight is a satire on the history and future of air travel.

Gallery of Dreams (Mariner of the Seas)

Song and dance revue featuring music that spans the decades and includes popular songs like Rock Me Amadeus and Play That Funky Music.

Grease (Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this show combines the best songs from the film and the stage show.

Hairspray (Symphony of the Seas)

This Tony Award-winning musical about a 1960s dance show, an enthusiastic teen who becomes its unlikely star, and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time, takes the Royal Caribbean stage.

In the Air (Liberty of the Seas)

Lots of acrobatics, both on the stage and midair in this Cirque du Soleil-style show.

Invitation to Dance (Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

An interactive tribute to ballroom dances, including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing.

Jackpot (Adventure of the Seas)

A tribute to Las Vegas, with over-the-top costumes.

Live.Love.Legs (Ovation of the Seas)

Song and dance routines characterised by over-the-top costumes and special effects lighting, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.

Mamma Mia (Allure of the Seas)

The popular West End hit that brings ABBA's songs to life.

Marquee (Freedom of the Seas)

A retrospective of some of the West End's greatest shows, including 42nd Street, Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret and A Chorus Line.

Music in Pictures (Voyager of the Seas)

A compilation of songs and song medleys from films that span the decades, including such classics as the Sound of Music, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Victor/Victoria and Alfie.

Now & Forever (Brilliance of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A compilation of mostly Cole Porter West End hits, with numbers from Dreamgirls, the Producers, Sweet Charity and Mamma Mia.

Once Upon a Time (Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

A musical journey through some of the world's most beloved fairy tales, including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Pinocchio, using songs you know and love from the radio.

Piano Man (Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas)

Greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men around including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.

Pure Country (Rhapsody of the Seas)

All your favourite country hits from Stand by Your Man, Crazy and 9 to 5, to This Kiss, Breathe and Texas When I Die.

Rock Rhapsody (Voyager of the Seas)

Song and dance routines set to all the best Queen songs.

Saturday Night Fever (Liberty of the Seas)

The hit West End musical set in the 70s and featuring some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.

Sequins & Feathers (Empress of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas)

A musical journey -- with spectacular costumes and lots of feathers -- through the evolution of the showgirl, from different eras and across the globe.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Majesty of the Seas)

A variety of song and dance routines with music by Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters and Stevie Wonder.

Sonic Odyssey (Quantum of the Seas)

A New Age musical experience combining the atmospheric sounds of unique instruments that include the Earth Harp and Drum Wall with accompanying dance routines.

Stage to Screen (Enchantment of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas)

A lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like Hairspray, West Side Story, Chicago and more.

Supreme Divas of Motown (Liberty of the Seas)

A collection of song and dance routines set to the best female singers Motown has to offer.

Tango Buenos Aires (Brilliance of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas)

Follows the development of the tango from its origins to more contemporary versions.

The Dream (Ovation of the Seas)

Song and dance routines with spectacular sets (think giant puppet dragons) performed to hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.

The Gift (Anthem of the Seas)

A mystical journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects and props.

Uptown (Rhapsody of the Seas)

A traditional song-and-dance revue show with music spanning the decades.

Vibe-Ology (Serenade of the Seas)

A variety of song and dance routines with music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.

We Will Rock You (Anthem of the Seas)

This West End hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen.

West End to Broadway (Jewel of the Seas)

A collection of songs from musicals (Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, Cabaret, etc.) that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway.

Wild Cool and Swingin' (Explorer of the Seas)

A compilation of music favourites that channel the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Show Royal Caribbean Prices