  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Which Shows Are on Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships?

Dori Saltzman
Contributor

A key factor in what makes a Royal Caribbean holiday a great value is that almost all of the entertainment onboard is included in the cruise price. That includes the big-stage productions, which can range from Las Vegas-style song and dance revues to straight-from-the-West-End shows.

With dozens of shows spread across the 24-ship fleet, you won't find a lot of overlap, which is great news for cruisers who like to see something new on each trip. To help you plan your evenings, Cruise Critic has tracked down most of the line's production shows, including a brief description and which ships you'll find them on.

All Access (Grandeur of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & the Family Stone; the Everly Brothers; Blood Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Bailamos (Empress of the Seas)

Meaning "let's dance" in Spanish, Bailamos showcases Latin music and dance in a variety of styles.

Ballroom Fever (Rhapsody of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A showcase of ballroom dances performed to pop tunes from several decades, including Fever, The Last Tango and They Dance.

Blue Planet (Allure of the Seas)

Visual effects and aerial acrobatics, along with atmospheric music, take the audience on a journey around the planet from the jungle to under the ocean waves.

Boogie Wonderland (Majesty of the Seas, Vision of the Seas)

All the best songs from the 70s from artists like KC and the Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, Lionel Richie and The Commodores.

Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme (Grandeur of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas)

A retrospective of several of the West End's shows, including West Side Story, Dreamgirls, Chicago and a medley of favourite tunes from the Pajama Game, The Music Man, Oklahoma and My Fair Lady.

Can't Stop the Rock (Adventure of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas)

A stroll through the music of the cinema, from Mission Impossible and Purple Rain to Shaft, Men in Black and Charlie's Angels.

Cats (Oasis of the Seas)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit West End musical.

Center Stage (Brilliance of the Seas)

A traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing classical, jazz, rock and swing.

City of Dreams (Jewel of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas)

A high-energy song and dance revue with colourful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs including Stronger, Power of Love, Your Song and Heaven.

Columbus (Harmony of the Seas)

A musical telling of the story of Christopher Columbus' lesser-known cousin and his attempt to gain fame using a random selection of popular radio hits.

Come Fly With Me (Oasis of the Seas)

Aerial acrobatics set to tunes from such pop rock icons as U2, Phil Collins, Michael Jackson and Eurythmics.

Flash Forward (Explorer of the Seas)

Song and dance routines with music that spans the decades from the 50s and 60s through to the 80s and beyond.

Flight (Symphony of the Seas)

An original Royal Caribbean production, Flight is a satire on the history and future of air travel.

Gallery of Dreams (Mariner of the Seas)

Song and dance revue featuring music that spans the decades and includes popular songs like Rock Me Amadeus and Play That Funky Music.

Grease (Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this show combines the best songs from the film and the stage show.

Hairspray (Symphony of the Seas)

This Tony Award-winning musical about a 1960s dance show, an enthusiastic teen who becomes its unlikely star, and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time, takes the Royal Caribbean stage.

In the Air (Liberty of the Seas)

Lots of acrobatics, both on the stage and midair in this Cirque du Soleil-style show.

Invitation to Dance (Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

An interactive tribute to ballroom dances, including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing.

Jackpot (Adventure of the Seas)

A tribute to Las Vegas, with over-the-top costumes.

Live.Love.Legs (Ovation of the Seas)

Song and dance routines characterised by over-the-top costumes and special effects lighting, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.

Mamma Mia (Allure of the Seas)

The popular West End hit that brings ABBA's songs to life.

Marquee (Freedom of the Seas)

A retrospective of some of the West End's greatest shows, including 42nd Street, Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret and A Chorus Line.

Music in Pictures (Voyager of the Seas)

A compilation of songs and song medleys from films that span the decades, including such classics as the Sound of Music, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Victor/Victoria and Alfie.

Now & Forever (Brilliance of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas)

A compilation of mostly Cole Porter West End hits, with numbers from Dreamgirls, the Producers, Sweet Charity and Mamma Mia.

Once Upon a Time (Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas)

A musical journey through some of the world's most beloved fairy tales, including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Pinocchio, using songs you know and love from the radio.

Piano Man (Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas)

Greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men around including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.

Pure Country (Rhapsody of the Seas)

All your favourite country hits from Stand by Your Man, Crazy and 9 to 5, to This Kiss, Breathe and Texas When I Die.

Rock Rhapsody (Voyager of the Seas)

Song and dance routines set to all the best Queen songs.

Saturday Night Fever (Liberty of the Seas)

The hit West End musical set in the 70s and featuring some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.

Sequins & Feathers (Empress of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas)

A musical journey -- with spectacular costumes and lots of feathers -- through the evolution of the showgirl, from different eras and across the globe.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Majesty of the Seas)

A variety of song and dance routines with music by Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters and Stevie Wonder.

Sonic Odyssey (Quantum of the Seas)

A New Age musical experience combining the atmospheric sounds of unique instruments that include the Earth Harp and Drum Wall with accompanying dance routines.

Stage to Screen (Enchantment of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas)

A lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like Hairspray, West Side Story, Chicago and more.

Supreme Divas of Motown (Liberty of the Seas)

A collection of song and dance routines set to the best female singers Motown has to offer.

Tango Buenos Aires (Brilliance of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas)

Follows the development of the tango from its origins to more contemporary versions.

The Dream (Ovation of the Seas)

Song and dance routines with spectacular sets (think giant puppet dragons) performed to hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.

The Gift (Anthem of the Seas)

A mystical journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects and props.

Uptown (Rhapsody of the Seas)

A traditional song-and-dance revue show with music spanning the decades.

Vibe-Ology (Serenade of the Seas)

A variety of song and dance routines with music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.

We Will Rock You (Anthem of the Seas)

This West End hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen.

West End to Broadway (Jewel of the Seas)

A collection of songs from musicals (Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, Cabaret, etc.) that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway.

Wild Cool and Swingin' (Explorer of the Seas)

A compilation of music favourites that channel the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Show Royal Caribbean Prices

"All Access" on Grandeur of the Seas

A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & The Family Stone; The Everly Brothers; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.

"Ballroom Fever" on Rhapsody of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas

This showcase of ballroom dances aboard Rhapsody of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas is performed to pop tunes from several decades, including "Fever," "The Last Tango" and "They Dance."

"Blue Planet" on Allure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas' "Blue Planet" includes visual effects and aerial acrobatics with a touch of eco-consciousness, from the jungle to under the ocean waves.

"Boogie Wonderland" on Vision of the Seas

Disco fans are in luck on Vision of the Seas, where the entertainment includes '70s hits by KC and The Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.

"Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme" on Grandeur of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas

This is one of Royal Caribbean's several musical retrospectives featuring songs from several Broadway shows, including "West Side Story," "Dreamgirls," "Chicago" and other classics. You'll find "Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme" on several ships in the fleet.

"Can't Stop the Rock" on Adventure of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas

Expect top hits from the soundtracks of "Mission Impossible," "Purple Rain," "Shaft," "Men in Black" and "Charlie's Angels."

"Cats" on Oasis of the Seas

No explanation is needed here: Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical "Cats" is the entertainment star aboard Oasis of the Seas.

"Center Stage" on Brilliance of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas

"Center Stage," on Brilliance of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas, is a traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing jazz, rock and swing.

"City of Dreams" on Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas

Colorful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs round out this high-energy Royal Caribbean review, featuring hits like "Stronger," "Power of Love," "Your Song" and "Heaven."

"Fast Forward" on Explorer of the Seas

If you're an '80s child, check out the entertainment on Explorer of the Seas, which includes "Fast Forward," a song-and-dance revure spotlighting one of the golden eras of music and style.

"Flight" on Symphony of the Seas

An original Royal Caribbean production, "Flight" on Symphony of the Seas is a satire on the history and future of air travel.

"Gallery of Dreams" on Mariner of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas' "Gallery of Dreams" is a song-and-dance revue that features music spanning decades and set in various art-inspired locations around the world, from Morocco to the Wild West.

"Grease" on Harmony of the Seas and Independence of the Seas

Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this version of "Grease" combines the best songs from one of the most popular musicals (and movies) of all time.

"Hairspray" on Symphony of the Seas

Another Broadway biggie in Royal Caribbean's repertoire, you can catch Tony Award-winning "Hairspray" on Symphony of the Seas. The story centers on a 1960s dance show, its unlikely teen star and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time.

"In the Air" on Liberty of the Seas

This Cirque du Soleil-style show features aerial and on-stage acrobatics aboard Liberty of the Seas.

"Invitation to Dance" on Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas and Independence of the Seas

This interactive tribute to ballroom dance styles -- including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing -- is featured across a handful of Royal Caribbean ships.

"Live.Love.Legs" on Ovation of the Seas

This song-and-dance show includes over-the-top costumes and special effects, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.

"Mamma Mia!" on Allure of the Seas

If Broadway is on your bucket list and you're sailing on Allure of the Seas, you're in luck. Check out "Mamma Mia!" for your feel-good ABBA fix.

"Marquee" on Freedom of the Seas

A retrospective of some of Broadway's greatest shows, including "42nd Street," "Sunset Boulevard," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cabaret" and "A Chorus Line."

"Music in Pictures" on Voyager of the Seas

This medley on Voyager of the Seas includes hits from movies spanning the decades, including such classics as the "Sound of Music," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Victor/Victoria" and "Alfie."

"Now & Forever" on Brilliance of the Seas

If you're sailing on Brilliance of the Seas, your entertainment options include this Cole Porter-heavy Broadway revue, with numbers from "Dreamgirls," "The Producers," "Sweet Charity" and "Mamma Mia!."

"Once Upon a Time" on Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas

Taking cues from some of the most famous fairy tales, "Once Upon a Time" aboard Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas uses heavy-rotation hits to tell stories from "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Pinocchio."

"One Sky" on Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas' entertainment includes this Broadway-style music-and-dance production that explores our connections to the planet and to one another.

"Piano Man" on Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas

You might have to fight the urge to sing along with the greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men of all time, including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.

"Pure Country" on Rhapsody of the Seas

Rhapsody of the Seas' "Pure Country" features all your favorite hits, from classics like "Stand by Your Man" and "9 to 5" to "This Kiss," "Breathe" and "Texas When I Die."

"Saturday Night Fever" on Liberty of the Seas

If you miss "Boogie Wonderland" on Vision of the Seas, let this classic disco hit take its place. This '70s-set Broadway musical on Liberty of the Seas features some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.

"Sequins & Feathers" on Quantum of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas features the musical journey "Sequins & Feathers" -- expect spectacular costumes and jazzed-up routines in line with the show's title.

"Showgirl" on Navigator of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas

A flashy look at the past, present and future of the showgirl featuring cutting-edge lighting and video effects in addition to music and choreography.

"Stage to Screen" on Enchantment of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas

If you're aboard Enchantment of the Seas or Serenade of the Seas, you'll find this lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like "Hairspray," "West Side Story," "Chicago" and more.

"Tango Buenos Aires" on Brilliance of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas

The tango is one of Buenos Aires' most famous cultural exports and Royal Caribbean features a tribute to the dance across the ages aboard ships like Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas.

"The Beautiful Dream" on Ovation of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas' "The Beautiful Dream" is a song-and-dance with spectacular sets (think: giant puppet dragons). Expect a soundtrack that includes hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.

"The Gift" on Anthem of the Seas

"The Gift" was created especially for Anthem of the Seas and features a dream-inspired journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects.

"Vibe-Ology" on Serenade of the Seas

"Vibe-Ology" includes music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.

"Voices" on Wonder of the Seas

A combination live and virtual show, featuring song and dance.

"We Will Rock You" on Anthem of the Seas

This West End musical hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen aboard Anthem of the Seas.

"West End to Broadway" on Jewel of the Seas

A collection of songs from musicals that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway, including "Starlight Express," "We Will Rock You" and "Cabaret."

"Wild, Cool and Swingin'" on Explorer of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas features this staged compilation of music favorites inspired by the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Updated May 18, 2022
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsMediterranean Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Policy