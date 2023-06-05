UnCruise Adventures

Departure Ports: Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Seattle

Ships: Safari Endeavour, Safari Explorer, Safari Quest, Wilderness Adventurer, Wilderness Discoverer, Wilderness Explorer, Wilderness Legacy

UnCruise Adventures is synonymous with Alaska. The small-ship operator, headed up by long-time Alaskan industry vet Dan Blanchard, makes the Last Frontier the bread and butter of its cruise calendar, despite having expanded into other areas, such as Costa Rica and Panama, in recent years.

Though UnCruise used to offer varying levels of inclusions according to the vessel, in recent years the company has standardized its offerings. The green-hulled "Wilderness" vessels now offer inclusive alcoholic beverages like their blue-hulled "Safari" counterparts, and all ships include kayaks and inflatable skiffs for journeys ashore, while select vessels offer stand-up paddleboards, underwater cameras, hydrophones, snorkel gear and yoga mats.

UnCruise sailings to Alaska are highlighted by friendly, knowledgeable crews and activities on-shore that suit a wide array of mobility levels. Fun, adventurous and educational, they are a great choice for people seeking to see some of Alaska's most remote places.