Sydney has two cruise ship terminals: the White Bay Cruise Terminal and the Overseas Passenger Terminal (OPT). Small and mid-size ships usually dock at White Bay, while bigger ships dock at the OPT. White Bay Cruise Terminal opened in April 2013 and is located west of the Harbour Bridge, just a 20-minute drive from the OPT.
Read on for our breakdown of the White Bay Cruise Terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the White Bay Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the White Bay Cruise Terminal.
White Bay Cruise Terminal 2041 James Craig Rd. Rozelle NSW 2039, Australia
The White Bay terminal has several cruise lines: Carnival Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Azamara Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Holland America Line, Silversea Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.
Be sure to check your boarding documentation carefully and that your ship is indeed docking at the White Bay terminal. The two main terminals at the Sydney cruise port (White Bay Cruise Terminal and Overseas Passenger Terminal) are about a 15-minute drive apart without traffic.
From the Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport Head east on Marsh St., then take the first exit at the roundabout onto Airport Dr. Continue straight on Qantas Dr., which turns into Joyce Dr. then General Holmes Dr. Turn left onto Mill Pond Rd. and merge onto M1.
Stay on M1 for about 10 minutes then take the exit towards A4. Take a slight right onto Cross City Tunnel and merge onto A4 to Rozelle. Continue on A4 for about three minutes, then take a slight right onto Victoria Rd. Turn right onto Robert St., then turn right to stay on Robert St. Drive two minutes and the terminal will be on your right after two minutes.
From North Sydney Get onto Bradfield Hwy and continue on until turning a slight left onto Western Distributor. After a couple of minutes, take a slight left again onto Western Distributor/A4 (follow signs for Anzac Brg/Western Suburbs). Stay straight for about five minutes.
Take a slight right onto Victoria Rd., then a right onto Robert St. Immediately turn right to stay on Robert St. After a couple of minutes, the terminal will be on your right.
From the West Get onto eastbound A4 until you take a right onto Great Western Hwy/Parramatta Rd./A44. Drive for about five minutes then turn left onto Wattle St./A4/A44 and continue following A4 for three or four minutes. Then, turn left onto Balmain Rd. and immediately turn right onto Lilyfield Rd., which is the first cross street.
After three minutes, turn left onto Gordon St. Use the left lane to turn right onto Victoria Rd./A40, then turn left onto Robert St and the terminal will be on your right.
There is no long-term parking at the terminal, only short-stay access for pickup and drop-off. There's also no long-term street parking in the residential streets surrounding the terminal.
Operator Wilson Parking offers parking anywhere from four to 40 days at two locations near the White Bay terminal: Darling Park and Harbourside. Bookings must be made online in advance.
Sydney Cruise Ship Parking offers park and ride services. Passengers park at the Mascot depot and are driven to and from the ship. They have both daily and long-term rates available with a capped price for reservations of 13 to 30 days in length.
The Sydney Airport is about a 20-minute drive from the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Sydney.
Taking the public bus is an option for getting from the airport to the White Bay Cruise Terminal, but it is a bit lengthy and requires a transfer.
Take the T8 bus from the Domestic Airport Station towards City Circle via Museum. Get off at the Town Hall station, then walk two minutes and get on the 442 bus at QVB, York St, Stand B. Ride the bus for about seven minutes and get off at Robert St. at Crescent St. Then, take a taxi or rideshare the remaining distance (about three-minute drive).
There are sheltered taxi stands available at each of Sydney Airport's terminals. Curbside assistants are available to help those requiring assistance, such as wheelchairs, children, large luggage and more.
Rideshare services are also available at the airport, such as Uber, DiDi, GoCatch, Shebah (an all-women rideshare service) and Ola. Pickup and drop-off for rideshares are at the Priority Pick-up Zone outside of both the domestic and international terminals.
A handful of share-ride bus shuttle services run between Sydney Airport and White Bay Cruise Terminal in both directions. Con-X-ion and Redy2GO are two popular options. Most bookings are made online and prepaid.
There are no services around the terminal as it's located in an industrial port area. There is a cafe selling hot beverages along with light finger food and snacks in the terminal building.
Otherwise, Balmain may be your best bet if you're in need of some food or drinks. Balmain is the nearest suburb (about a four-minute drive from the terminal) and has many great cafes, restaurants and a supermarket.
The Sydney light rail network is the train system used within the city. The closest light rail station is Rozelle Bay Station, which is a five-minute drive from the terminal.
If you are traveling to the cruise ship terminal from outside the city, there is also the XPT (short for "express passenger train"). This train system operates in Sydney, Brisbane, Dubbo, Melbourne, Grafton and Casino.
Regardless of where your train stops in Sydney, you will need to then take a taxi ride from the train station as none are within walking distance from the terminal.
Let your cruise line know in advance if you require wheelchair access so they can make arrangements for wheelchair-assisted entry and escort through the terminal.
There are no porters working for tips at White Bay. Passengers drop their luggage off as soon as they arrive at the terminal and later board the ship with only their cabin bags. Arriving passengers can get local information and assistance from Sydney Destination Ambassadors (dressed in red) at the onsite visitor kiosk.
There are bathrooms available in the terminal.
There is no Wi-Fi at the terminal.
There is adequate seating in the cruise terminal, plus plenty of tables and chairs in the cafe area.
Rental Cars Near Overseas Passenger Terminal: There are no rental car companies near the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Sydney. The nearest is Hertz at Darling Harbour, which is about a six-minute drive away.
The cruise terminal parking lot has spaces for car-sharing vehicles. Keep in mind that these services, such as GoGet, require registration, an annual fee and online booking.
Embarkation Time: Large cruise lines generally have a staggered boarding system to limit congestion and will alert passengers of the time they should arrive at the terminal. Generally, passengers who've booked suites or are members of the cruise line's top loyalty tiers will be given priority boarding.
It is wise to get to the ship at least two hours before it departs regardless of the time your cruise line provides. Most cruise check-ins are done online, with passengers issued with a check-in document that they print out at home.
Passengers are required to bring this document along with a passport for international cruises and a government-issued ID for a domestic cruise.
Luggage Storage: There are no luggage store facilities at or near the terminal. Passengers who arrive before the bag drop off opens must look after their own luggage.
Taxis from the Port: There is a taxi rank at the terminal and usually plenty of waiting taxis. If none are available, passengers can telephone a taxi company, such as 13Cabs, or order a rideshare.