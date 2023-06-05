Why Summer And Fall 2021 Is a Great Time to Cruise

1. Reduced Capacity

All ships are sailing at a reduced capacity, depending on where in the world they are sailing. Carnival out of Texas has begun sailing at the upper limit of capacity, at around 75 percent full, whereas the U.K.-based cruise lines are at 50 percent or a 1,000 passengers (whatever is less), until July 19.

In Greece, however, government guidelines state that you must put aside five percent of cabins for any COVID-19 cases. Many ships are either choosing to set their own caps (Celestyal, for example, sails at 80 percent full); or are sailing at lower levels due to an inability to sell cabins to the US market.

Greece-based Celestyal Cruises is even using it in marketing material:

"More space to stretch out and relish your freedom. More time living in the moment, not waiting turn. More chances to smile and say cheese without sharing the spotlight. Sailing with reduced capacity has plenty of silver linings!"

And although fewer passengers is not good news for the line, it is for you and here's why: