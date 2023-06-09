Whether you travel light or bring multiple bags every time, there's an art to organising your cruise carry-on bag. It's important to stow your essentials -- from travel documents to toiletries -- in your unchecked bags to avoid complications on your next cruise.

Think of packing your cruise carry-on bag as a way of having access to the essential items you'll need, both on embarkation day and once you're onboard if your checked luggage is lost. View our picks for the top items to put in your carry-on -- and why -- and you'll be prepared for any scenario.