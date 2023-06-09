Whether you travel light or bring multiple bags every time, there's an art to organising your cruise carry-on bag. It's important to stow your essentials -- from travel documents to toiletries -- in your unchecked bags to avoid complications on your next cruise.
Think of packing your cruise carry-on bag as a way of having access to the essential items you'll need, both on embarkation day and once you're onboard if your checked luggage is lost. View our picks for the top items to put in your carry-on -- and why -- and you'll be prepared for any scenario.
Identification is the single most important thing you need to keep in your cruise carry-on bag (in addition to medication). In addition to boarding documents, cruise lines require all passengers to present a valid password to board. This applies to no-fly cruises from UK ports and fly-cruises if you plan to join your sailing in a sunnier locale.
If you tuck these items safely into your smallest cruise carry-on bag (such as a handbag, travel wallet or backpack), you'll prevent loss and keep everything easily accessible.
Medications can literally mean the difference between life and death for some people. And if it's packed in luggage lost by an airline or cruise line, it can have serious consequences. Pack your pills in a case that's easy to read and large enough to store your doses -- but small enough to keep in your cruise carry-on bag. You'll also want prescriptions for controlled substances in their original bottle with your information on it.
You can generally find basic over-the-counter medications on a cruise ship if those are lost, but the same rule applies if you rely on aspirin, Sudafed, or any other medication regularly -- throw it in your carry-on.
While ATMs are available on cruise ships and in almost any destination worldwide, you'd still be smart to bring a reserve of at least £100 in cash with you on your cruise. Why? For starters, ATMs can malfunction. However, keeping cash in checked luggage means lost luggage is that much more painful. Additionally, credit and bank card fraud is real and if this happens to you while travelling and your account is locked, you may find yourself without access to money you need. Also, ship-board ATMs give very poor exchange rates -- and charge a commission.
In addition to a small cash reserve, ensure that your wallet and any valuable items are in your hand luggage. That includes any jewellery you're planning to bring with you. We've heard horror stories of travellers who've left these in their checked luggage, which ended up missing or delayed.
There's nothing like a flight or a long drive to make you feel grimy. On embarkation day, you'll leave large bags with a porter at the dock, and it's not unusual for that luggage to take hours to arrive at your cabin. To be sure you have something clean to change into before dinner, pack an extra set of underwear and clothes in your carry-on, tote or backpack. Opt for clothing that's at least somewhat wrinkle-resistant (in other words, no linen). You might also want to toss in a swimsuit in case it takes ages for the rest of your stuff to show up and you plan on maximising your day one pool time.
Much like having an extra set of clothes readily available, it's also a good idea to stash a few essential toiletries, such as a toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant, in your hand luggage so you can freshen up before your checked bags arrive. If you're flying to your port of embarkation, just remember that carry-on liquids must be in containers of no more than (100 ml) each, and all must fit in a clear airport liquid bag for inspection when you go through security. Pack larger items, like full-size products in your checked luggage.
From mobile phones and e-readers to headphones and chargers, there are many gadgets you might find essential for your trip. If that's the case, be sure to keep them all in one place to avoid the loss or breakage that could result from checking them. Be sure to keep the charging cables with each gadget. The last thing you want is to whip out your camera to take a fantastic photo, only to discover your battery is dead because your charger is somewhere else.
Remember what we told you about luggage sometimes taking hours to reach your room on embarkation day? Well, that might mean you're heading straight to the pool for cocktails and a dip. Consider including easy-to-pack flip-flops or sandals in your carry-on bag to give yourself those on-holiday vibes. If you're using a backpack with a side pocket, these often fit right inside it.