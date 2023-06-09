Windstar Cruises Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about the alcohol policy when planning for a Windstar Cruise:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Windstar cruises?

Drinking age is 21 -- all ships, all destinations, all alcohol.

Can I bring booze onboard a Windstar cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers may bring two bottles (750ml) of wine or Champagne for a seven-night cruise, or three bottles for cruises in duration of eight nights or longer. The outside beverages may be consumed in the dining room or other public areas on the ship for a $15 corkage fee; there is no fee for consumption within passengers' staterooms.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Alcohol brought onboard from ports of call cannot be consumed on the ship, but will be stored until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): No alcohol is sold within ship shops.

Are free drinks available onboard Windstar cruises?

Free drinks are served at embarkation as well as at the Yacht Club Member cocktail party for past passengers.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

None.

