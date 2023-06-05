As the largest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas is jaw-dropping and playful in equal measures. Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship has been dazzling cruisers since its March 2022 debut -- and Cruise Critic members have been hot on capturing photos onboard and providing potential cruisers with reviews of their experience onboard Wonder of the Seas.
The 6,988-passenger ship features the line's bold, Oasis-class hallmarks with some new additions, including the chic Wonder of the Seas Suite Neighborhood and a new-look pool deck.
Let us take you on a Wonder of the Seas tour, courtesy of Cruise Critic members. Browse more Wonder of the Seas photos with Cruise Critic.
Wonder of the Seas' Boardwalk mimics a seaside boardwalk with a whimsical carousel, Johnny Rocket's for shakes and the scene-stealing Aquatheater. Pictured above and below, the carousel and evening view from syrecmils80's Boardwalk-facing Balcony cabin.
With 2,867 cabins on Wonder of the Seas, there is a room category to suit every type of travelers. While members are yet to share Wonder of the Seas Junior Suites and other plush categories, such as the Crayola-hued Ultimate Family Suite, Cruise Critic member CruiszBug has captured one of the ship's Oceanview cabins. Measuring 179 square feet, these modern rooms feature oversized portholes and large flatscreen TVs facing the bed. There's also a sitting area with sofa bed, meaning Oceanview cabins can accommodate up to four passengers. Handpick your cabin when you browse Wonder of the Seas cruise itineraries with Cruise Critic.
CruiseJohnny1 shares a Wonder of the Seas' Ocean View Balcony cabin, featuring a larger sitting area with extra storage and a sofa bed. These 182-square-foot cabins also feature a 50-square-foot balcony to provide passengers with their own private outside space.
When it comes to restaurants on Wonder of the Seas, there is no shortage of choice. Passengers can pick from 21 options, plus in-room dining. Extra-fee options outweigh included venues, with 11 specialty restaurants onboard.
While the free venues alone offer plenty of choice, including the main dining room, Boardwalk Dog House and The Windjammer, it's worth budgeting for some of the specialty venues.
Wonder of the Seas' Mason Jar hits the mark with its take on southern dishes; think umami-packed Po' Boy sandwiches, as pictured by Cruise Critic member ** ballet618**, above, shrimp n' grits and Meemaw's Chicken.
Other popular restaurants on Wonder of the Seas include the extra-fee Japanese venue Izumi, as pictured below by Khakiberrie, and inclusive El Loco Fresh for Mexican fare.
Wonder of the Seas' Solarium, photographed by Khakiberrie, has fast become a favorite spot aboard for its tranquil vibe. The fact that this space is adults-only is a major sell for those traveling without kids or parents looking for some quiet time.
During the evening, the space is lit in calming blue hues to create mood lighting. It does the job, too, drawing passengers looking for a quiet spot to enjoy evening drinks.
Wonder of the Seas' waterslides are naturally a big draw for kids (of all ages). The mega-ship also boasts the line's signature FlowRider, a fun surf simulator, plus two large main pools, a third pool away from the main ones, a splash pool for little ones, plus the Solarium's adults-only pool.
Cruise Critic member ** Khakiberrie** reveals one of the ship's main pools and FlowRider in action.
