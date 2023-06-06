Would a Luxury Cruiser Be Happy on Viking Ocean Cruises

Cabins

You won't be escorted to your accommodations, but you'll still feel like a luxury cruiser -- even in an entry-level Veranda stateroom. This cabin (including the veranda) measures 270 square feet, similar in size to some luxury ships' standard suites.

Amenities also impress. Passengers can embark at 11 a.m. (stateroom access time varies according to category booked) -- earlier than some luxury cruise lines. And who doesn't love Viking Ocean's 24-hour unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi?

All cabins feature verandas, and king-size beds are beautifully dressed with fine linens and soft duvets. There are multiple lighting choices with numerous bedside controls, and ample outlets and USB ports, too. In all cabins except entry-level Verandas, passengers enjoy perks like binoculars, coffeemakers and cozy cashmere blankets. It's only little things -- slippers placed bedside at turndown or nightly chocolates -- that you may or may not notice are missing. Only Penthouse Veranda and higher categories feature an in-room mini-bar with complimentary alcohol.

Bathrooms may not be awash in granite and marble, but they earn kudos for spacious glass-enclosed walk-in showers, anti-fog mirrors (a real plus; rare on luxe ships) and heated floors. While Viking's own toiletries (Freyja) are not a name luxury brand (and you get shower gel rather than soap), they come in larger sizes than most designer brands offered on luxury ships, and are constantly restocked by cabin attendants, long before refills are necessary. Expect two, rather than four, bath towels, as standard (and they are a tad thinner than luxury line offerings), but ask your cabin attendant for more towels just once, and extra ones will be provided daily. You might not have a butler like on Silversea, but cabin attendants are accommodating and housekeeping is twice-daily. Just remember to pack your own sewing kit for emergencies.

Luxury cruisers will feel most at home in a comfortable, spacious Penthouse Junior Suite (405 square feet, including veranda). In this entry suite, benefits match -- or exceed -- nearly all offered on most luxury ships. The impressive list includes 11 a.m. suite access, complimentary laundry service and dry cleaning, double sinks in bathrooms, excellent storage space, curtain separating living and sleeping areas and two large flat-screen LCD televisions.