Your Guide to Labadee Cabanas

Barefoot Beach is an area of Labadee exclusively available for suite passengers and Pinnacle-level Crown & Anchor Society members. It provides a quieter, less crowded alternative to the other beaches.

Cabanas are thatched-roof huts with slatted wood walls, large enough to accommodate up to six people. Each includes a sectional-style cushioned couch and table, a ceiling fan, two lounge chairs on a private sun deck with an umbrella for shade, a large cooler stocked with ice and bottled water, and towels.

Each cabana comes with complimentary use of two floating mats for the ocean. You'll also enjoy the service of a cabana attendant, who will deliver your drink orders throughout the day. You can dine at a private facility that offers an upgraded lunch menu exclusively for cabana guests on Barefoot Beach.

The main difference in cabana types and prices is based upon your cabana's location: Overwater cabanas (starting at $495) are directly over the water with easy ocean access at the foot of your cabana, standard cabanas ($295) are located a short distance from the beach, hilltop cabanas ($395) are surrounded by trees and offer views from a secluded location and beachfront cabanas ($395) are situated right on the water's edge. Note: Cabanas are priced per unit; not per person.