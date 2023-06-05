Your Must-Do List for Your Pre- or Post-Cruise Stay in Galveston

If you have a half (or full) day, and want some outdoor recreation…

Surrounded by water, lined with piers and spotted with a wide variety of landscapes, this island is the perfect place to get outside. Those looking for an aquatic adventure can choose one of three circuits on the Galveston Island State Park Paddling Trail. the shortest, Dana Cove, takes kayakers and canoeists through 2.6 miles of calm passages behind the breakwater, along sea grass beds colonized by all sorts of coastal bird life, while the longest, 4.8-mile Oak Bayou, offers similar scenery, but just a bit more of it. Stand-up paddleboarding is one of America's fastest-growing sports, and the Galveston Paddleboard Center offers a whole different experience on these protected passages, with board rentals and even lessons. And here, you can even hang 10, Texas-style. Surfers, boogie-boarders and kite surfers congregate at the beaches along the seawall, right in town, riding waves created by prevailing winds and the system of sandbars and troughs, just offshore.

With all sorts of habitats (wetlands, bays, ponds, marshes and forests) and set on several main migration routes between North and South America, Galveston is also a birder's paradise. Spot terns, gulls and black skimmers in the East End Lagoon, and unusual and migrating birds in the Corps Woods. As many as 137 species of songbirds have been recorded at Lafitte's Cove.

And you can get hooked here, too. Fish from shore or the many docks that line this island (including the Seawolf Park Fishing Pier), or even better, book yourself onto a charter. With multiple operators taking amateur anglers out to bay, or the deep sea, you can have the thrill of hauling in amber jack, trout, snapper, dorado, grouper, and even sailfish and big tuna.

