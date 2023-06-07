ZSpa on Carnival Cruise Line

As with all cruise lines, Carnival offers spa services to adults via its Spa Carnival and Cloud 9 Spa (varying by ship). However, the line also offers a teen-specific experience known as ZSpa, which provides pampering services to young adults with age-appropriate services and treatments.

What is the ZSpa?

Offered at the ship's spa, ZSpa's teen-specific menu of treatments are tailored to passengers ages 12 to 17. The spa menu includes facials, massages, body treatments, and nail and hair services. A look at the names of these offerings, and it's clear they speak to a younger audience: "Acne Attack Facial," "Father/Son Chill Out Massage," "Surfers Scrub," "Sole Mate" and "Truth or Hair."

Most treatments last between 25 to 50 minutes, with the exception of some hair services that could span two hours. There's also a fitness offering known as "Fitness Frenzy" that includes three specialized boot camp classes along with a personalized metabolism test.

When booking treatments, teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who is required to complete and sign the spa's consultation form providing consent. A parent or guardian also must be present during all ZSpa services. Teens having massages or body treatments must wear a swimsuit.

ZSpa hours typically run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but can be extended by spa staff. In the event an appointment must be canceled, passengers should notify the spa staff 24 hours in advance to avoid incurring a charge of 50 percent of the treatment cost.

How Much does the ZSpa Cost?

ZSpa treatments and services range from $29 to $195. Examples include a 50-minute massage at $89 and a pedicure at $45. All spa services are billed with a 15 percent gratuity at the time of service.

What Carnival Ships have a ZSpa?

ZSpa services are available on all Carnival cruise ships.