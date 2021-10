Review for World Navigator to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Here's the Good, The Bad and the ugly: The ship is stunning. she's intimate, well designed , sails like it's on rails and has a very thoughtful layout. the cabins are really gorgeous with wall coverings that shimmer and back lit walls with residential furniture that makes you feel like you are in a high end hotel, not a ship. my hope is that all this wears well. being just on the 6th ...