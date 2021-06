Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

We wanted to try Silver Seas as a comparison to other lines weve used like Regent, and were very pleasantly surprised. This cruise was not destination driven for us as weve been to these ports several times over the years, so the fact that itinerary was changed due to the virus issue didnt fase us. It was always about the ship board experience for us, and we both feel it was the best ship ...