Azamara Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
681 reviews

1-10 of 681 Azamara Europe Cruise Reviews

Decent cruise, lots of people got sick

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

Shawnino avatar

Shawnino

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

We did both this cruise and the subsequent leg (Transatlantic in Cabin 4060. Positives --The ship is well laid out and easy to get around. --With the exception of the Officers' BBQ (come early!) and the White Night (come early!) it was easy enough to get a seat at any dining venue whenever you liked. --The crew was well trained, helpful, and seemed to enjoy their work. --The local ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Interesting itinerary with much history, culture and scenery in three countries.

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Invicta1948 avatar

Invicta1948

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we had not seen the Amalfi Coast nor the five Mediterranean islands which were visited in the nine night voyage. Embarking in Rome and disembarking in Barcelona went smoothly .We also spent additional days in each location and recommend both these cities for those who have not visited them, Both are easy to get around on foot or by public transport and both are rich in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Very Disappointing - Not a Luxury Cruise

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

chrisrich68 avatar

chrisrich68

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We have sailed with Azamara 3 times before and selected the cruise on Pursuit as it went to Corsica and Sardinia 2 islands we had not been to. Lets start with the positives. We were in a continental suite on deck 8. It was OK. Pursuit had undergone a refurbishment and the fitted furniture in the suite had been replaced with Ikea style units. The suite is cramped compared with many of the newer ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Service and quality of the ship and the dining experience

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

twooldtimers avatar

twooldtimers

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Well what does one say myself and my wife booked a Azamara cruise from Rome to Barcelona, from the embarkation to getting off at Barcelona we were treated just the best.. All I can say is if you are considering a cruise and is your first cruise , Azamara is or should be your first choice as you are 100% relaxed and looked after no ifs buts or maybe. Along with the White Night dinner and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Amazing

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

pato79 avatar

pato79

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

This was our 3rd cruiseFirst aboard Crystal Harmony (Caribean), second on the Australis (Chilean Fiords) andallthough the other 2, were excelent I cannot rate this one but excellent too. It was different but we chose that way. It started unfortunatelly with a 3 day locked up tour atour hotel in Barcelona. We could not visit the city due to some local riots which prevented us to visit ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Azamazing

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Pollycruise avatar

Pollycruise

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

We went on our first cruise with Azamara by chance simply because the cruise dates fitted with when we were able to go away and so didn't really know what to expect. We saw that the ship was 19 years old but had had quite a major refit in 2018 so decided to give it a go and we were not disappointed in any way. The embarkation process was very quick and easy, took about 5 minutes from arriving at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Enjoyable cruise with a great itinerary

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

hiccups avatar

hiccups

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was our third Azamara cruise--one each on Journey, Quest and now Pursuit. This was the best out of the three. Our major dissatisfaction with the cruise came at the beginning with embarkation. We'd done online check-in and had our boarding passes on our phones, but the person at the terminal wouldn't accept them--she said we had to have a paper copy. Luckily I did have them on paper, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful cruise, despite the protestors

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Literary Lynne avatar

Literary Lynne

10+ Cruises

Age 2020s

Our holiday began with a ten minute taxi ride to London City Airport, the approach to which was lined with dozens of police guarding the airport against Extinction Rebellion climate change protestors, one of whom had climbed on to the top of a plane the previous day. Once inside the airport all was calm and we enjoyed our flight to Nice. We caught a local train to Monte Carlo and stayed overnight ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

First cruise of many!

Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

CMATraveller avatar

CMATraveller

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

We had never cruised because the thought of a floating city with 1000s of people sounded like a nightmare. We liked the idea of a smaller ship and the longer times on shore really appealed to us. We also liked the ports of call. We were pleased beyond our wildest expectations! From our cabin steward to the captain, including the hotel director, Cruise director and Assistant cruise director, ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Welcome CMATraveller, We at Azamara are honored to have been your first cruise, and subsequently your first cruise review on Cruise Critic! So glad you loved it. Thank you for booking your...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Met expectations in some aspects

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

William60 avatar

William60

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Itinerary appealed to us. Croatian ports and inner passage. We are used to travelling on Princess and Seabourn. We expected something from Azamara that was “in between” but feel we didn’t get it. The food was bland and there was little fish offered as main course on any day. The lunchtime buffet on the final day was outstanding but lunch on other days was not. If you chose to eat light and have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

