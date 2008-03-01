Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

I booked this trip as a surprise for my wife. Another couple joined us on the cruise. We had been on the QM2 early in her service. We took back-to-back 12 day cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Rio and then back again. We had a wonderful time, but I was curious to see if the kinks had been worked out. The short answer is yes and no. We were booked into the "Britannia Club". This is a sub-class ...