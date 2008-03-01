  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bahamas Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
21 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 21 Bahamas Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

The Apology Cruise

Review for Crystal Serenity to Bahamas

User Avatar
Kilpatrick23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the Bahamas were ready for paying customers. Our 7 day cruise wound up having 5 sea days as ports were cancelled due to virus outbreaks on shore. The two islands we did access required a 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Verandah

Beautiful, very spacious luxury ship with good food, and a few service problems

Review for Europa 2 to Bahamas

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I recently completed a 13-day cruise on the Hapag-Lloyd (HL) highly rated small luxury ship the Europa 2 ( E2), 516 maximum passengers. Our route started in New York City with two weekend overnights, then went down the east coast of the U.S. to Baltimore, Charleston, Miami for another overnight, Key West, Harbour Island (tender), and ended in Nassau. I had done one prior 16-day E2 cruise over ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Outstanding value for my cruise dollar!

Review for Viking Star to Bahamas

User Avatar
nrl1
6-10 Cruises

Viking has raised the bar in cruising. The star is absolutely beautiful with many public spaces . Didn't miss the casino or lavish shows,although the entertainment provided was first class. Stateroom was bigger than expected with plenty of storage. Excellent bathroom. Restaurants were exceptionally good. Selection and service was outstanding. No extra fees for the two other restaurants.. Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

JUST SAY NO TO OCEANIA RIVERIA AND THEIR NOROVIRUS ITINERARY

Review for Riviera to Bahamas

User Avatar
Zebra2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Their are several reasons not to cruise with Oceania, especially on the Riveria. 1. Multiple norovirus outbreaks, 3 outbreaks since Dec. 2015. The latest one on March 20th. This is shortly after the massive CDC supervised cleaning that the ship underwent following the Feb. 12 outbreak. There is obviously a problem with the cleaning procedures on Riveria. Yes passengers or crew can ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not that bad!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
octane252
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Embarkation- The lines were long but moved smoothly. Once on board we found our stateroom without difficulty. We were greeted by our steward "Eric" who was not often seen but was efficient in keeping the room tidy. My wife and I brought two bottles of wine onboard to drink in the room as we were celebrating our first trip together without our children. I would have thought an attentive steward ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Ship of fools?

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
lepin
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I booked this trip as a surprise for my wife. Another couple joined us on the cruise. We had been on the QM2 early in her service. We took back-to-back 12 day cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Rio and then back again. We had a wonderful time, but I was curious to see if the kinks had been worked out. The short answer is yes and no. We were booked into the "Britannia Club". This is a sub-class ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Cabin Type: Britannia Club Balcony

Fantastic Gettaway

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
Beyondships
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a surprising good cruise. It was only a four night cruise and the destination was Princess Cruises' private beach resort in the Bahamas, Princess Cays. Queen Mary 2 tends to do voyages of six days or more and so this would mean a break in her stride. Also, the ship has a sophisticated, cultured atmosphere. A day at the beach is not what she usually does. Nonetheless, QM2 put in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Great Getaway Marred by Appalling Service

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
fairwind75
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The Queen Mary 2 Easter sailing from Brooklyn sounded like an ideal break for a long weekend. I had always wanted to try the QM2 but generally don't have time to take one of the longer voyages it usually sails. During the cold winter months we booked our trip for me and three friends and spent those remaining weeks daydreaming of sea air and the sandy beach. As a somewhat experienced cruiser (this ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

QM2 - What a Dissappointment!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
Teambono
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Embarkation: Quick, Easy and Efficient (left from Brooklyn Cruise Port). Cruise Port itself is extremely difficult to get to, but easy to get around in, once inside the port itself. Everything went smooth with check and staff were very pleasant. Arrival on Ocean Liner: Upon arrival and walking on board, we were shocked how faded the QM2 was. (We were used to seeing Royal Caribbean being painted ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Traveled with children

Beautiful Ship with Horrible Service

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Bahamas

User Avatar
Leegreen
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We have cruised on many lines and we really thought that Cunard would be the best, we were gravely disappointed. The Queen Mary is a beautiful ship and we had a great room, actually two rooms. We had balcony staterooms that were adjoining that were clean and spacious. We should have know from the start with a poorly attended and a short and very low key, under enthusiastic sail away party. There ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2008

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Bahamas on Other Cruise Ships
Cunard Line Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Cunard Line Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Viking Ocean Cruises Viking Star Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Azamara Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Oceania Cruises Riviera Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Bahamas
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.