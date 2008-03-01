Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the Bahamas were ready for paying customers. Our 7 day cruise wound up having 5 sea days as ports were cancelled due to virus outbreaks on shore. The two islands we did access required a 2 ...
I recently completed a 13-day cruise on the Hapag-Lloyd (HL) highly rated small luxury ship the Europa 2 ( E2), 516 maximum passengers. Our route started in New York City with two weekend overnights, then went down the east coast of the U.S. to Baltimore, Charleston, Miami for another overnight, Key West, Harbour Island (tender), and ended in Nassau.
I had done one prior 16-day E2 cruise over ...
Viking has raised the bar in cruising. The star is absolutely beautiful with many public spaces . Didn't miss the casino or lavish shows,although the entertainment provided was first class. Stateroom was bigger than expected with plenty of storage. Excellent bathroom. Restaurants were exceptionally good. Selection and service was outstanding. No extra fees for the two other restaurants.. Viking ...
Their are several reasons not to cruise with Oceania, especially on the Riveria.
1. Multiple norovirus outbreaks, 3 outbreaks since Dec. 2015. The latest one on March 20th.
This is shortly after the massive CDC supervised cleaning that the ship underwent following the Feb. 12 outbreak. There is obviously a problem with the cleaning procedures on Riveria.
Yes passengers or crew can ...
Embarkation- The lines were long but moved smoothly. Once on board we found our stateroom without difficulty. We were greeted by our steward "Eric" who was not often seen but was efficient in keeping the room tidy. My wife and I brought two bottles of wine onboard to drink in the room as we were celebrating our first trip together without our children. I would have thought an attentive steward ...
I booked this trip as a surprise for my wife. Another couple joined us on the cruise.
We had been on the QM2 early in her service. We took back-to-back 12 day cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Rio and then back again. We had a wonderful time, but I was curious to see if the kinks had been worked out. The short answer is yes and no.
We were booked into the "Britannia Club". This is a sub-class ...
This was a surprising good cruise. It was only a four night cruise and the destination was Princess Cruises' private beach resort in the Bahamas, Princess Cays. Queen Mary 2 tends to do voyages of six days or more and so this would mean a break in her stride. Also, the ship has a sophisticated, cultured atmosphere. A day at the beach is not what she usually does. Nonetheless, QM2 put in a ...
The Queen Mary 2 Easter sailing from Brooklyn sounded like an ideal break for a long weekend. I had always wanted to try the QM2 but generally don't have time to take one of the longer voyages it usually sails. During the cold winter months we booked our trip for me and three friends and spent those remaining weeks daydreaming of sea air and the sandy beach. As a somewhat experienced cruiser (this ...
Embarkation: Quick, Easy and Efficient (left from Brooklyn Cruise Port). Cruise Port itself is extremely difficult to get to, but easy to get around in, once inside the port itself. Everything went smooth with check and staff were very pleasant.
Arrival on Ocean Liner: Upon arrival and walking on board, we were shocked how faded the QM2 was. (We were used to seeing Royal Caribbean being painted ...
We have cruised on many lines and we really thought that Cunard would be the best, we were gravely disappointed. The Queen Mary is a beautiful ship and we had a great room, actually two rooms. We had balcony staterooms that were adjoining that were clean and spacious.
We should have know from the start with a poorly attended and a short and very low key, under enthusiastic sail away party. There ...