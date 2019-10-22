I've sailed on this ship before, about 3 years ago so I knew not to expect too much. My first cruise with them wasn't all that bad, but nowhere near the quality of the main stream lines. I went again this time because I had a cruise with them canceled because of Covid which they refused to refund my money on, so I was stuck with a cruise credit. So, I decided to just go anyway. I've taken 35 ...
I live 8 miles from the Port of Palm Beach. So it’s a natural thing for me to take one of the BPCL ships to get away. I’ve sailed both ships but since the Classica was going to Nassau I chose her. So, I sailed on her in November 2019 with my adult grandchildren and I wanted to sail with my daughter for her birthday. Here is the rub, I’m not too keen on sailing in February but it was her birthday. ...
We had cruised on the Grand Celebration before the hurricane hit Freeport, having had a great time on that ship, so the next time in Florida we thought to check out the Grand Classica going to Nassau. The first time I took the Celebration, I was pleasantly surprised because truthfully, I had very low expectations to start but was very impressed by the experience. This time, however, my ...
I am not a new cruiser, I have been on close to 30 and love it! I bought the tickets for this trip during one of Bahamas Paradise's sales (which are ongoing) and felt like we had a good deal. I also upgraded to the "Concierge Package", which was also a good deal when all of the perks were added together. The ship was less than 1/2 full, so there was plenty of space everywhere. The ship is styled ...
I wasn't sure if it was a scam until we got the cruise voucher from the hotel in Orlando. It is not a scam. They will try to sell things such as dining experiences and excursions but the only one you should get at minimum is the beach getaway, because otherwise you won't see the beach. I chose this cruise because it was low cost. There was plenty of buffet food. Lots of it was nutritious and it ...
I have no complaints.
My daughter and I flew into Nassau Bahamas for a girls trip for a few days. We got bumped off our flight home and instead of waiting for another flight and possibly get bumped again, we decided to take the Classica back to Florida - so we only got to spend one over night on the ship (Jan 9th).
We did have a problem with security and immigration getting on the ship. We ...
I had been a Bahamas Paradise cruiser before so I was truly disappointed with this one.
I have cruised in Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Grand Celebration, Carnival, MSC so I know exactly what to expect. At this price, my expectations were lower, however, knowing that this was a New Year's even cruise to Nassau I was expecting a bit more care.
I arrived to the Port at 12 noon and after 2 hours ...
For a groupon cruise, this turned out to be a very enjoyable experience for my daughter and i. We were a little nervous at first b/c prior to the cruise, we saw negative reviews of the food and the cruise experience.adding to that, it was our first cruise. the staff was extremely nice and helpful and even allowed my child to stay in the kid's club for free on the last night of the cruise! The ...
My aunt and I just got off this cruise. It was the worst experience I had in all the cruises I had been on. Only good thing was going to Nassau. The food was disgusting, very hard and when I asked for new and hot food the waiters just laughed and kept coming back “oh you need anything else changed, you good?” When you ask a waiter to get something, they literally go and tell your server to get it ...
My 4 sisters, 2 nieces, 2 cousins and I took a 2night cruise to Nassau, Blue Lagoon Island, on Oct 22-24,2019 as an all girl getaway. We had the most fun! We learned as a mid week cruise the ship had only less than 150 passengers. We had the ship and crew almost all to ourselves.
We had Sasih, our room attendant, making us the most fabulous towel animals. Loved them!
FloriAnne in photography ...