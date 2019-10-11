We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
A mini cruise to celebrate my wifes 65th Birthday on her favourite ship.
CPS were as usual first class,luggage and car whisked away in an instant.
Booking in and embarkation was faultless,10 minutes from entering booking hall to being on the ship.
Suite 7030 was really nice,the only disappointment was that due to our late booking Guarantee Suites only were available and we were allocated ...
Bucket list cruise to see Northern Lights. We were very fortunate that we did indeed see this spectacle as it is by no means a certainty. The days we were there the probablity was good at 30% ! We saw them on one of our trips out (ships topur from Tromso) , saw them from the deck in Tromso but no one saw them in Narvik (we went on pre-booked independent trip booked online in the uk before we ...
I wish we had been told this was a "Stars at Sea, David Garrett" cruise when we booked it. David Garrett is a German violinist who plays Metallica and ACDC to the violin (plus some other stuff). He has a small bunch of German fans who are crazy about him. The problem was I was expecting the usual Queen Mary 2 shows to be performed and had no idea that that wouldn't be happening. Instead, David ...
The main purpose of this cruise....the Northern Lights.
Spoiler alert.....we saw them!
Having spent a couple of nights in London and Southampton pre cruise the day finally arrived to board the Sapphire. Embarkation was delayed due to a satellite needing replacing on the ship but after a few hours waiting in relative comfort we were onboard.
I had an obstructed window E212, a step up from ...
The highlight of this cruise was seeing the northern lights above the Arctic circle in Alta Norway. Spectacular show on our second day of port stay so we were fortunate to see the northern lights.
Our other stops in Norway were Alesund, Tromoso and Stavanger. This was the last cruise ship to all these ports for the season and we were the only ship in port. As a result shore offerings were ...
We choose this cruise to see areas of Scandinavia it would be difficult to see renting a car and driving around, which we usually do. We had an aft-facing mini-suite on deck 14 that would have been good for two people but was rather cramped for three. There was a lot of storage space but not for the suitcases. With four suitcases. we ended up putting two on the balcony because there just wasn't ...
First time cruising outside of the Caribbean and first time on NCL. This is NOT a one and done but a forever go-to cruise line. Exceptional food, service, cleanliness of the ship, professional staff and there is always something to do. The suites were perfect size with modern features and lighting along with the balcony being the perfect size for coffee in the morning. The food was exceptional ...
My family and I made a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line on October 2019. The ship, "Getaway" is pretty new ship, manufactured 2014. The ship is very well maintained and in great condition. The stuff is wonderful and very friendly.
But, not all is good. The main thing that we felt bad about is money. Although the cruise is not cheap, all the time we felt that the cruise staff has one goal ...
I chose this cruise based upon the ports, and it did not disappoint. This was such a wonderful cruise! The ports are phenomenal- I just wish we had more time in each. For me the highlights of the ship itself were the thermal spa and the food (taste or savor- same menu and so very good!). I want to do it all again!
I went on the NCL excursion to Berlin and it was a long day, but well worth ...