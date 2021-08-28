  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Barcelona Celebrity Apex Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
22 reviews
Celebrity Production Show
Pool deck sculpture
Deck 3 hallway
Santorini
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Amazing Cruise Experience - but The Retreat was Poor
"We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat. Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe. Our Suite was wonderful, from..."Read More
Couple-Somerset avatar

Couple-Somerset

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 1 Barcelona Celebrity Apex Cruise Reviews

Amazing Cruise Experience - but The Retreat was Poor

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Couple-Somerset
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat. Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe. Our Suite was wonderful, from the REAL balcony, the extra cabin space, the window from the bathroom to the separate toilet and large shower enclosure - all excellent. Our Stateroom Attendant (Arleen) was wonderful ...
Sail Date: August 2021

