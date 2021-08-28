Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat. Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe. Our Suite was wonderful, from the REAL balcony, the extra cabin space, the window from the bathroom to the separate toilet and large shower enclosure - all excellent. Our Stateroom Attendant (Arleen) was wonderful ...