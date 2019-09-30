Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: August 2021
Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom
Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Grand Suite
Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: October 2019
Traveled with children
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2019
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Family Ocean View
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite