Barcelona to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
901 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 901 Barcelona to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Amazing Cruise Experience - but The Retreat was Poor

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Couple-Somerset
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat. Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe. Our Suite was wonderful, from the REAL balcony, the extra cabin space, the window from the bathroom to the separate toilet and large shower enclosure - all excellent. Our Stateroom Attendant (Arleen) was wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Worst cruise ever

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
robo18
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

having done 23 other cruises this was the worst one,and one of the most expensive, tha cabin was very good,clean and comfortable,the public rooms were nice and good service,but thats were it stops,the 2 bars with entertainment was very poor,very armaturish,the shows well thery were terrible not worth watching,i felt embarased to watch them.moveing on to the food its was like hospital ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Old ship and uninterested crew

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Taz1983
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This cruise had good reviews but now I realize the reviews are from Royal Caribbean lifers. FYI if you have kids the ship attracts a majority of older people. There was only 1 main dining room aside from the buffet. I felt pressured to pay extra to eat at the specialty dining rooms because the salespeople were always standing at the entrance to the buffet. Cleaning was poor, I found false ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cORINDAGIG
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As I much prefer the smaller ships, this was a perfect fit. The Brilliance is in good shape overall. We were in a Grand Suite. Our room was clean and in wonderful condition. Our cabin steward, Luis, was attentive to all and any of our needs. The concierge, Amit, was very helpful in all facets especially with getting off the ship quickly at the ports of call and disembarkation. As for the food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

SO SO DISAPPOINTED - Brilliance of the Seas - low-cost rip-off cruise.

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yod YI
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to pay a lot for a low-cost rip-off cruise in a dated ship and very few activities - this is the ship for you. Six 1 liter bottles of water for 39 USD?? come on. We were on a family vacation (4 families with young kids) and booked a cruise via an agent (who was supposed to help find the right ship) on a home for the elderly cruise with cheap food, very little activities and dated ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

Not Our Best Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
HappyCamper49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this for the Eastern Mediterranean itinerary. The itinerary did NOT disappoint and it was everything we had hoped it would be. LIKES: *The Captain and crew *Dining - Food in the MDR ranged from very good to excellent on a few nights. *Service - Excellent service from our Cabin Steward, Richard. Best steward we have had so far. Dining servers at Table 144 each evening pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Newbie Cruisers

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
JohnL20
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were not really looking for a cruise to celebrate our 4oth Wedding Anniversary but when my wife received an online ad for a 12 day Greek Island cruise for under $2100C we couldn't pass it up. It was our first cruise so we had no preconceived notion on what to expect. We had input from many experienced cruisers who made us aware of all the intricacies of cruising including the ship, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

One room you should not book- ever!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kathy MP
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I love Celebrity especially the Reflection but I opted in for what I thought was an upgrade and ended up in a noisy,clanging,rumbling,vibrating room! Room 7107- family veranda. And insult to injury-I paid for the upgrade! Every docking and departure created this other worldly ungodly racket. It was the anchor and every other contraption used to secure the ship to its spot. The first time I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View

Not consistent

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
NYLine
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

My husband and I recently took a Celebrity cruise to the Greek isles on the Reflection. It was out of Barcelona to the Greek Isles, September 30,2019- October12,2019. This was our third cruise with Celebrity and we had really enjoyed our past cruising experience with your line. We did get a very good deal with all 4 perks. On this cruise, things were not up to the same level of customer service ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Reflections on the Suite Life

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kingston Kruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Most of our 15 (or so) cruises have been in mini-suites. Club Continent Suite on Azamara, Sky Suite on Celebrity, Concierge level on Oceania, but a full suite on Holland America and a basic verandah on Norwegian. The typical review of a suite versus a verandah cabin focuses on cabin size and perks compared to cost. In our experience and that of similar travelers that we have met, this misses ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

