We had originally planned a cruise on another line, which was cancelled. And a second, which was cancelled. And a third, which was cancelled. Our cruise on the MSC Grandiosa was a happy accident.
We sailed from Barcelona. MSC embarks and disembarks passengers at ports along the way, which I had never experienced before. Disembarkation, in particular, was much nicer this way than ...
We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10.
It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again.
It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface.
Food: ...
I went on the Costa Smeralda cruise to the Mediterranean with three friends. We had two premium balcony cabins with the upgraded drink package. We found the ship to be beautiful, the service to be excellent, and the on board activities to be lots of fun! We had read the awful reviews and were prepared for the worst. To out delight, the cruise couldn't have gone more smoothly. Embarkment and ...
- Buffet food is better than Dining food even though it’s basically the same EXACT food, except for the ethnic station. Their steaks/prime beef/filet whatever dish that has beef is cafeteria school quality AT BEST
- Food overall is mediocre, the ship basically forces you to go and spend money at the “specialty” restaurants otherwise you starve.
- Even free room service food is basically ...
We boarded the ship in Barcelona and our immediate thought was that the ship was stunning. The staff were excellent and our restaurant waiter Chi was great. Food was of a very high standard in our assigned restaurant. The buffet restaurant, while it had lots of choice, was a revelation.... Lots of queues, people pushing and shoving, over crowded and really not a pleasant experience most of the ...
The ship was absolutely beautiful. The elevator system was exceptionally efficient. For us this cruise was not a good value. We feel we overpaid for what we experienced. The Buffett was always nightmarishly overcrowded. The food quality was excellent though. The Loggia restaurant was very good. Our waiter and his assistant were very professional and caring. The cruise did not show enough ...
7 night Med cruise 27/01/2019-03/02/2020. (Rated poor to low in all areas).
If this ship was to take the company in a new direction, it failed miserably!
This tasteless floating cafeteria offers no signs of elegance or class. Areas of both inside and deck space have been greatly compromised by the huge amount of cabins and with little or no signage it is very difficult to navigate. The ...
When I think of Costa Smeralda I’m drawn to Longfellow’s Poem, “The Little Girl”
There was a little girl,
And she had a little curl
Right in the middle of her forehead,
When she was good she was very, very good,
And when she was bad she was horrid.
Those last two lines perfectly sum up Smeralda, making this an incredibly difficult review to write.
The cruise was a one week, ...
Cruise number 54
Costa Cruises – Costa Smeralda
20th January to 27th January 2020
Cabin number: 15250 - midship , Deck 15 - Premier Balcony Cabin
Total pax : 6554 , Crew : 1646 : Decks : 19
Cruise for 7 nights
Barcelona – Palma – at sea – Civitavecchia – La Spezia – Savona – Marseille – Barcelona
Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery of ...