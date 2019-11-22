"The Haven is now Heaven falling to Earth. The attention to detail is just not there, this was our 4th Haven experience. Yes Embarkation and disembarkation was wonderful, but one of our party has a severe seafood..."Read More
First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
We took a 16-day cruise on the EPIC. An epic mistake. With no desire to impugn the people of Puerto Rico, the fact that what appeared to be ¾ of the passengers seemed to be from there, led to some of our complaints and culture shock. Here are some of the issues we found with this trip:
• Embarkation was delayed hours due to there having been an outbreak of some illness on the prior cruise. ...
I wasn’t sure what to expect from this ship after reading so many reviews, but during my time onboard I fell in love with this ship and wouldn’t hesitate to go on the Epic again.
We boarded in Barcelona, and were met with long lines checking in at the terminal. While I found this a bit of a speed bump to the start of our cruise I didn’t let it bother me. Everyone was doing their best to get ...
We've never been on a transatlantic cruise or to Barcelona, so when we saw this cruise at a good price, we couldn't resist. We spent several days in Barcelona - a great city - before getting on the ship.
I've been on about twenty cruises; this is the first with Norwegian. I don't know whether this is typical of the line, but embarkation was very bad. We arrived about twenty minutes before ...
Although I have done many cruises with different cruise companies, this was my first time with Norwegian Cruise Lines. It started off very poorly. It took us over 2 hours standing in line, with my partner who has mobility issues, to get registered for boarding.
We had an issue with our beverage package which was not accepted although I showed them the paper work. Guest services was not very ...
I have been on previous repositioning Epic cruises. My cousin traveled with me and she has been on 9 repositioning Epic cruises at this same time of year. It seemed like a sure thing....BUT surprise! This cruise was a nightmare from start to finish!
Embarkation was a nightmare. We are both disabled and the embarkation staff didn't know what to do with us. Then my cousin was asking for ...
Chose this cruise for the Itinerary, price and perks. Have enjoyed NCL in the past (platinum member) but this cruise was different. The embarkation was a disaster, 21/2 to 3 hours in line, with no communication as to what was going on! And lack of communication was evident at other times during the cruise. The crew was hit and miss on friendliness, and we unfortunately had an outright unfriendly ...
My husband and I arrived 5 days prior to the start of our cruise and loved Barcelona, giving us the opportunity to explore many of the sites there.
We were excited about trying NCL, not ever having cruised with them before (we have cruised on Holland and Princess before for a total of 10 cruises). The price of this cruise was fabulous and included free specialty restaurants, excursion credit ...
This was a repositioning cruise, so it had both a great number of ports, and a reasonable cost.
On the Pro side:
- Ports were Good. Arrecife and Tortola are a bit underwhelming, but otherwise, the ports were very nice. My favorites were Palma and Funchal.
- the ship was nice. Clean, lots of eating space.
- the balcony was great. The weather allowed us to really enjoy it.
- ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We have sailed Norwegian once before (The Jade). Our cruise started with a 1/2 hr line to drop off our luggage and then 2 1/2 hours in line to checkin. Luckily it was not a rainy day but it was hot. No adequate explanation- just blamed the port people. With 4100 passengers on board elevator access was often an issue. On disembarkation day there was over a 2 ...