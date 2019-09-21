  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Barcelona Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

Sunset from balcony
Panama Lock
Whale in Puerto Vallarta
Whales in Puerto Vallarta
Featured Review
1-10 of 51 Barcelona Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

Transatlantic From Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

ChiefLnc7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent in every way! Boarding was fast and efficient; luggage delivered quickly; room steward ("D" as he wanted to be called) was nearby to greet us and explain what he was going to provide and asked if we had any special request. Fantastic service. Cruise was a combination of celebrations my wife and I usually celebrate (birthdays, anniversary) as we do not do anything special during the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mixed review but still an enjoyable experience

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

rmdoughe
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We definitely enjoyed our cruise on the Emerald and we will be returning for the February cruise in the Pacific. Several of the shore tours were outstanding. I’m especially referring to the tours on Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Ponta Delgada in the Azores. Since we have visited these islands on previous cruises we know there are several excellent tours from which to select. Cartagena and Malaga ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Emerald Princess is a Good Ship With a Great Crew

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

Port Monkeys
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on this cruise because it was a good value. 29 days with prepaid gratuities and $1000 onboard credit in a balcony for around $4000 each. It sailed from Barcelona to Los Angeles (home) through the Panama Canal (our first time). The ship was refurbished in April. We had not been on this ship before but some people said it was all new inside. The crew was great. Very friendly and they did ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Excellent

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

Gguarch
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent cruise. The boarding and disembarking process was very organized and smooth. The food at the sit down restaurant is the best we’ve ever had on any cruise. It is definitely the best food we’ve ever had on a cruise. The Market Place buffet was also excellent. The Inside cabin was large and very well kept by the cabin steward. The captain spoke to the passengers on a daily basis from the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Good cruise, good itinerary

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

froggy9143
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We spent 3 days in Barcelona prior to the cruise. Highly recomend that if you are boarding a cruise in Barcelona that you spend a few days and enjoy this beautiful city. Embarkation was a breeze only took about 20 minutes to go through security and board the ship. The Emerald princess has been remolded since the last time we were on it, it looks good with the updates. We had a cabin on deck 10 ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not up to the usual standard for Princess

Review for Emerald Princess to Mediterranean

jeck
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

In our experience cruises are good, better, or the best. This cruise was on the lower end of good. The itinerary was great, but some of the staff seemed to be going through the motions at the end of a long Mediterranean season. We missed the smiles and sparkle we saw from the crew of the Pacific Princess, which we were on less than a week before this cruise began. Examples include: • the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Emerald is a great ship

Review for Emerald Princess to Mediterranean

CanCruise2005
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because of its itinerary. Putting sea days in the middle of port days allows for time to recharge after doing tours. We left out of Barcelona without touring the city, which worked out to be best as there were riots in the area that have hopefully been resolved. Embarking at Barcelona was a breeze. No line ups at 12:00 and we were on board in less than 30 minutes. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Celebrating our 45th wedding anniversary renewal of vows.

Review for Emerald Princess to Mediterranean

Srini and Gita Vasan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our children gave us the surprise for our 45th wedding anniversary to celebrate in the Emerald Princess Cruise. Name itself speaks that the Cruise will treat like a princess. People are extremely helpful service is excellent and lots of fun. We felt that it is a heaven on earth. Photo gallery studio people and the passengers information were extremely helpful. The room service and cabin ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Cruising single

Review for Emerald Princess to Mediterranean

drpace
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the first trip on my bucket list. All of my excursions were fantastic with the exception of Adajjacio (Corsica). Nothing was open, and had not been open for awhile. The staff on board is so friendly and helpful. If you are single, beware there was no single activities scheduled the second 11 days of the trip (after many passengers left and new ones came on board). The first 11 days, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Great cruise - great ship

Review for Emerald Princess to Mediterranean

cruisingsis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to cruise the Med so this was our retirement treat. Prior to the cruise we had a great CC rollcall and so we met the night before sailing and forged some good friendships for on board. Embarkation at Barcelona was a breeze. Our room was ready even though it was early. Ate lunch at the dining room - very relaxed start to our cruise. The crew were all amazing - room ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

