1-10 of 133 Barcelona Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews
I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years!
Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
We are on a trans Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale on the inaugural cruise of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. We chose a balcony room overlooking the Boardwalk - #11723.
The room is quite spacious - the king size bed is close to the balcony with two very small nightstands with no drawers. The bedding is very comfortable. There is plenty of storage space - room ...
We chose this cruise because of the ship the Harmony of the seas. It was our 4th transatlantic crossing and the best yet. This ship is amazing and so much to do its just has a fun feeling to it. Our cabin was beautifully appointed. We enjoyed each and every meal. We ate at Jamies one evening wow the meal was fantastic. We also ate at Chops and had some good food there as well.The staff was ...
We were nervous about this ship as we usually prefer Radiance class ships which are rather smaller but the ship was fantastic and the entire cruise was great. We never felt that the ship was too big, and the ambiance and the extra facilities were wonderful. The shows were outstanding and the use of new technologies helped immensely . Really enjoyed the abyss and water slides with no queues but I ...
Just returned from Spain on the 13n transatlantic cruise on Harmony of the Seas. Normally do not write a lot of reviews but read some others on HOTS and thought i should offer some thoughts.
First, we have been on over half of RCs ships including the Oasis and Allure multiple times. Also have 20 or so cruises on other cruise lines. So this is my perspective for this review.
The ship is ...
Our embarkation went very smoothly as did disembarkation. Disembarkation was slower than embarkation but considering the number of passengers this was expected.
The Diamond lounge was pathetic, even with 3 venues open they could not accommodate the number of members on board (approximately 2600) the Diamond Concierge had a few members that he clicked with and would spend the time socializing ...
Great Entertainment. See all the shows but book online before your cruise and still arrive 30-45 minutes early for best seats.
Great Speciality Restaurants. Buy the package before you cruise online.
Main Dining Room. Crowded, slow service, food fair to poor. Plan at least 2 hours for dinner.
No Ice Cream at the Buffet . Only one soft serve machine for 7,000 guests. Ran out of ...
Recently we have booked most of our cruises based on the ship. We love both the Quantum Class and the Oasis Class ships. A cruise on another type of ship to us is now boring.
The Harmony of the Seas is terrific. She is beautiful. The balcony cabins are very nice. There is so much to do. The Zip line, though short, is great. There is a very nice mini golf course, along with ping pong, ...
I wanted to experience the largest cruise ship and do my first transatlantic voyage. Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has set the standard for awesomeness. The Harmony of the Seas is a floating resort and country club. It took all 20 days of my trip to experience the many dining venues onboard. They were all exceptional. It would have been very easy to gain weight on this trip but there were so many ...
Embarkation and disembarkation went very smooth and fast.
The ship itself is awesome and big.
There are enough things to do on board.
The stateroom was big, comfortable and had enough space to put your clothes and other stuff away
Dining was excelent and the food delicious.
Entertainment and activities are good.
Service was very poor (I had booked a stateroom decoration as a ...