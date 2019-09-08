  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bordeaux to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
222 reviews

1-10 of 222 Bordeaux to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, good service but wine and food could be improved

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dotaylor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Dining The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A good introduction to the Bordeaux wine region

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TheReeders
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL. The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

More than I thought it would be.

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cfugle
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our first river cruise and headed into it blindly. One can research cabin sizes, services, costs as much as they like but in the end how did our complete package do? Rather well indeed. At 54 and 65 we were close to being the youngest people on board. This was a shock initially and more so as over 85+ year olds slowly started to come aboard using wheelchairs and crutches and walkers. But the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

It was a very pleasant experience. Everything went very well.

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sarah Ross
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we enjoyed our previous Scenic cruise in 2018 from Budapest to Amsterdam, and because we wanted to visit the Bordeaux area and then take advantage of the cruise extension to Madrid. It was a very memorable experience: the food was excellent, the service outstanding and the excursions were very interesting and efficiently run. All the crew were friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Mostly amazing!

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Awer1416
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We’d never been to France and a wine cruise sounded like it would be fun. We were traveling with friends and met new ones. The staff is outstanding! Wonderful attention to even the smallest details. We would especially like to thank our butler Armin(and Victor). Bart in the dining room and Martina and Patrice in the lounge were always smiling and very attentive. We had lovely massages as ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wineries, wineries, wineries

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kbecks57
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are wine lovers and had heard about this from friends. Scenic puts the L in Luxury! Every detail is taken care of and and every request is met as part of the service. Staff are amazing, the ship is beautiful, and the activities are top notch! The dining is 5 star, with excellent wine pairings to accompany the meal selections. It really is all inclusive — you would be hard pressed to include ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Harvest Time

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tilia Cottage
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I have cruised with Vikings before and I therefore know that their standards of food and service are excellent. This cruise lived up to my expectations - nothing is too much trouble for the crew - they want to please everybody on board. Our suite was always kept clean and tidy. The food and wine were exceptionally good. I had hoped we had picked the correct time to see the Grape Harvest - ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Bordeaux

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Skenn57
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is a lovely boat with very friendly staff. We enjoyed the trip and especially loved Bordeaux. We were involved in a bus accident that was very upsetting. No one was badly injured but all were very emotionally upset. The accident was not caused by Scenic but I felt there should have been some kind of counselling made available to the group of us involved in the accident. Speaking to others ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Breathtaking Bordeaux!

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SallyP509
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on a Scenic Cruise. We chose this cruise (Breathtaking Bordeaux) because it had many wine-related excursions and destinations. Scenic was recommended by travel agent, even though she had never sent a client on Scenic previously. The Scenic Diamond ship was lovely and the cruise did not disappoint! We loved the staff and crew. Cruise director was excellent. Nice mix of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The Good - The Bad - The Ugly

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
nvcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Outstanding: This was a themed cruise and our hosts and fellow passengers were interesting, conversational and knew how to have a good time in spite of the vessel. The Good: Hotel Director Ivana was outstanding in resolving any issues and providing assistance. Servers all worked very hard and remained pleasant even though they were overwhelmed. The Captain was very personable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

