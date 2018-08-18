  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Broome to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

4.7
31 reviews

1-10 of 31 Broome to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Kimberley Coast Australia cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
debbiejob2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Broome to Cairns Scenery and Art

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
jillyf
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises. Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship. Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg. We enjoyed both parts ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the fantastically detailed review. What an experience exploring the Kimberley, as well as Cape York, Arnhem Land & Torres Strait! We agree, the spectacular scenery of the...

Sail Date: September 2019

Wonderful memories

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Vicky Dinsmore
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This extraordinary experience of the majestic Kimberley region provided me with wonderful memories for a lifetime. The crew were amazing and went out of their way to facilitate an unforgettable cruise. I had a vague idea of what to expect to see but this trip takes in some of the most breathtaking locations of the Kimberley including; Montgomery Reef, Horizontal Falls, King George River, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Exceptional Expedition Cruise

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
laughalot
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Did this cruise two years ago on L'Austral. It was so good we re-booked and took our adult children on with us this time on Le Laperouse. This trip was even better! The new ship is beautiful. Love the cabins and public areas. The new Zodiac landing arm is amazing. When not in use for this purpose we had a champagne cocktail party on it as well as a concert by an opera singer as the sun was setting ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Wonderful Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Sue000
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Coral Adventurer was specially build for cruising the rugged Kimberley coast, could go to all the places the smaller boats can go at half the cost and much more comfort. The two explorers were very comfortable,a breeze to get onto,protection from the sun and toilet on board- that was a bonus! Lots of activities and you could do as many or as little as you pleased. The crew were so friendly and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for leaving such a positive review Sue. Your right, our crew are always smiling! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that your trip...

Sail Date: June 2019

Phenomenal holiday

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
marissamcarthur
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Wow, wow, wow. Our week on True North was by far the best holiday we have ever had. The Kimberley region is a spectacular location for a holiday but being able to see it with True North was what really made it. All of the staff on board were friendly, easy going and professional. They took the time to get to know guests and provided an exceptional service. The food prepared by the chefs was ample ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

A trip of a lifetime

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CherylMorgan1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

For many years we have heard of the wonderful experiences people have had on True North and it has been on our bucket list for some time. We went on the Kimberley Waterfall Cruise departing from Broome in April 2019. We were collected from our accommodation in Broome and taken to the ship at the Port. Here we were met by the friendly young crew of True North and given name badges (very useful) ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Bucket List

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Beverley007
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had seen the promotional videos of TrueNorth and met some of the crew when TrueNorth was in Sydney in 2018 and I thought at the time - wow, I would love to do this. I was fortunate that an opportunity landed at my door, I needed to be in Broome and it happened for me. I had the most amazing time, I did not envisage that it was going to be as good as it was. Someone had said to me 'it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

The Kimberleys were amazing and the True North lived up to and beyond all our expectations

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
lynne jones
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on a similar cruise with True North before with excellent results We were not disappointed- the service is spectacular, the staff wonderful, and everything about the ship is 6 star The Kimberleys is an outstanding wilderness area and the on board helicopter gave us an all over view. Montgomery Reef is the standout place but all the area, with its waterfalls, red rocks, blue ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Great cruise.

Review for L'Austral to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Betleys
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit the Kimberley region from the sea and experience rock art and geographic features. We were not particularly interested in the birdlife but found it fascinating nevertheless. The hotels before and after were all we expected - very pleasant stays. The ship was impressive with plenty to keep us occupied on board. Service was very good. The excursions and explanatory talks ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

