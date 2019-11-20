  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Budapest to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2545 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,545 Budapest to Europe Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship!

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jwshaw1158
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We toured with a travel company and AmaWaterways was the company they used for cruising the Danube. We were the first Americans in 2021 to cruise on the AmaMagna. It is a beautiful ship with wonderful cabins. We had a balcony off of our room which was wonderful for relaxing and viewing the sites as we cruised. The food was exceptional. I have a gluten intolerance and they went above and ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

First but not last time Crystal

Review for Crystal Mahler to Europe - All

User Avatar
richminn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would. we boarded the ship in Budapest. We spent time there before cruising on up the Danube. I won't bore you with the daily stuff but suffice it to say we enjoyed all of the excursions and side trips they ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Riviera Travel. River Cruising at its best

Review for Robert Burns to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mattshirl
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise on the river Danube as we wanted a relaxing break but especially wanted to see the Christmas Markets in Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna and we weren’t disappointed, (Vienna especially is a must). Everything went smoothly from the booking to landing back in Bristol airport. The Robert Burns is definitely a 5 star ship and was decorated beautifully throughout for the festive ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing Christmas River Cruise

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lpmpsail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been on a Scenic river cruise before, but this one exceeded the last. Of course, with it being a Christmas Markets river cruise - that helped, but the staff on board just seemed to go the extra mile. Richard, the Tour Director was just incredible. He made everything seem like such an adventure - his descriptions of each stop and the optional excursions were just outstanding. He ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Magna Christmas markets

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GeorgiaIrishGirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely cruise. Kept relatively busy. Not a lot of down time. Staff was outstanding. Ate at all four dining rooms. Food was excellent. Loved the coffees/hot chocolate machine in main lounge. Even had heated shelving for mugs! Lounge seating area quite comfortable. Being there are 3 levels on board the boat, there was only one public restroom and that was on bottom deck. If you weren’t close to your ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great Ship, Great Crew, Great Experience

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
Anrando
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The AmaMagna is a ship unlike any others due to its size. I took this cruise mainly because I wanted to try this ship. I was very impressed. The experience was far superior to my ride on a Tauck ship on a similar itinerary. The space available on this ship makes for a superior experience. You never feel cramped. The dining room is large enough to allow reasonable spacing between tables. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Cracking Christmas Market Cruise

Review for Robert Burns to Europe - All

User Avatar
TsiganAAA
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first European/ Riviera cruise- an excellent experience, good value and leaving us with ideas for other cruises. Ship, cabin and all facilities were stunningly clean, well kept and top class. Our cabin was pristine- bathroom tiled and including hair dryer/ quality shampoo etc. All staff were friendly, attentive and professional- constantly seeking to make our/ and everyones trip ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas Markets on the Danube

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AndyB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have a good 15 or so ocean cruises under my belt, but this was my first river cruise, and my first time cruising solo. The itinerary was Budapest to Nuremburg, with stops in Vienna, Melk, Passau and Regensburg. I did not take the optional 2-night pre-stay in Budapest and 3-night post-stay in Prague, but did arrive one day prior to Budapest and used Ama's air/transfer/hotel package. My driver ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear AndyB, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we appreciate you taking the time to share your first river cruise experience with us! We’re delighted to hear you chose to join us for...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Christmas Market cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
John5671
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I first want to mention some statistics about our cruise: There were about 160 people on the ship: 10 people from Canada, 10 people from the US, about 30 people from New Zealand, and the rest were from Australia. The cruise director is from Austria, one waitress is from Poland, and most of the staff is from Serbia. So you'll definitely meet interesting people from around the world! There ...
Sail Date: November 2019

