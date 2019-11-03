  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Budapest to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2275 reviews

1-10 of 2,275 Budapest to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Fabulous first time river cruise

Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jaspercatleeds
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Originally booked 3 years ago we stuck with Emerald and finally went on the holiday last week. Beautiful ship, very modern and clean. Lovely professional and attentive staff. Great pool, food and service in general. How the team coped with all the COVID PCR tests and completing online locator forms I don't know but they were so helpful with this extra aspect. We enjoyed all the places we visited ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Riviera Travel. River Cruising at its best

Review for Robert Burns to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mattshirl
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise on the river Danube as we wanted a relaxing break but especially wanted to see the Christmas Markets in Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna and we weren’t disappointed, (Vienna especially is a must). Everything went smoothly from the booking to landing back in Bristol airport. The Robert Burns is definitely a 5 star ship and was decorated beautifully throughout for the festive ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing Christmas River Cruise

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lpmpsail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've been on a Scenic river cruise before, but this one exceeded the last. Of course, with it being a Christmas Markets river cruise - that helped, but the staff on board just seemed to go the extra mile. Richard, the Tour Director was just incredible. He made everything seem like such an adventure - his descriptions of each stop and the optional excursions were just outstanding. He ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Magna Christmas markets

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GeorgiaIrishGirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely cruise. Kept relatively busy. Not a lot of down time. Staff was outstanding. Ate at all four dining rooms. Food was excellent. Loved the coffees/hot chocolate machine in main lounge. Even had heated shelving for mugs! Lounge seating area quite comfortable. Being there are 3 levels on board the boat, there was only one public restroom and that was on bottom deck. If you weren’t close to your ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Christmas Markets on the Danube

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AndyB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have a good 15 or so ocean cruises under my belt, but this was my first river cruise, and my first time cruising solo. The itinerary was Budapest to Nuremburg, with stops in Vienna, Melk, Passau and Regensburg. I did not take the optional 2-night pre-stay in Budapest and 3-night post-stay in Prague, but did arrive one day prior to Budapest and used Ama's air/transfer/hotel package. My driver ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear AndyB, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we appreciate you taking the time to share your first river cruise experience with us! We’re delighted to hear you chose to join us for...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Very disappointing

Review for Viking Vilhjalm to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
InsureFun
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Extension in Prague was great, wonderful city but the Marriott they booked us at was the worst Marriott we ever stayed at. First there was construction noise all day, when we complained to the front desk the woman said nothing she could do. Our view was of a lower roof top...oh and the bar did not know how to make a Shirley Temple or apparently anything except a Mai Tai, the drink of the day ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate this candid review, InsureFun. While we’re pleased that you enjoyed exploring new destinations with us, it’s disappointing to learn aspects of your cruise and pre-extension did...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Christmas Market cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
John5671
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I first want to mention some statistics about our cruise: There were about 160 people on the ship: 10 people from Canada, 10 people from the US, about 30 people from New Zealand, and the rest were from Australia. The cruise director is from Austria, one waitress is from Poland, and most of the staff is from Serbia. So you'll definitely meet interesting people from around the world! There ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Overall an enjoyable week

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mikemonster
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I should start this review out with a word regarding my rating. It would have to be OUTSTANDING for me to give a 5, so in most cases my "4" should be considered very good. Now to our trip: " Melodies of the Danube" (Wine themed cruise) Our cruise itinerary was slightly modified from the standard since it included 2 tours not generally available on the regular " Melodies of the Danube" ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear mikemonster, Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent cruise with us. It was wonderful to read your kind words regarding our tours, and Budapest docking location. We...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

