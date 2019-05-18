Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

We chose this cruise because we had never been to eastern Canada, and it was the only cruise and time of year the ship visited Toronto as well as Montreal and Quebec City. The best part and a surprise treat was that all shore excursions were complimentary. That saved us over $1,000 and freed us to choose what we wanted to do without regard to price. In some ports we took two shore excursions a ...