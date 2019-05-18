We chose this cruise based on the destination and the advertising. The destination was perfect. The advertising was a lie.
We were told the ship would be at a berth totally different from where, after one hour of research, we finally found the ship.
We were not welcomed on board except by one surely individual who demanded we surrender our passports. That's it. No one to assist or direct ...
We chose this cruise because of the route & ports. In previous cruises up the coast to Canada, only the biggest ports were included because of the ship size. So the Pearl Mist being smaller, was able to stop at places like Lunenburg, Gaspe, Isles de la Madeleine and Saguenay that bigger ships can't. However, it was not to be. In Bar Harbor, the ship lay at anchor for a full day because of a ...
Unfortunately this is the first and last time I will be sailing with St Lawrence Cruise Lines.
My husband and I booked on one of their cruises through the islands and while the scenery was lovely, it didn't make up for the failings of the boat.
1) Constant smell of sewage from the staterooms. We were told by repeat passengers onboard that this was something they encountered last time they ...
Our opportunity to sail on the christening voyage of the Scenic Eclipse from New York came as a last-minute opportunity due in part to the cancellation of earlier trips when the yacht's completion was delayed through shipyard issues. While our earlier cancellations were disappointing, Scenic and our travel agent always looked after us, refunded our payments promptly and made every effort to ...
After reading the many negative reviews of this ship and cruise company, we were very concerned about doing this extended trip, particularly after having extensive (2+ years) ocean/river cruising experiences on ultra luxury smaller cruise ships. We were very much interested in the specific itinerary. Our Pearl Mist cruise experience was outstanding and we found that the majority of the negative ...
Would not recommend to others. Food and service only fair. Overall rating on scale of 1-10 would be seven (7).Cruise director attractive and friendly but inefficient. Made a number of mistakes for our group on excursion scheduling. Hotel director inexperienced as was the entire crew. Cabin service was ok but not great. On two occasions room was not made up until the afternoon and then only ...
We chose this cruise because it stopped in Mackinac Island and provided a chance to see all five Great Lakes.
We stayed in the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee prior to the cruise rather than the recommended hotel only because it was our anniversary and we wanted something special. Milwaukee has plenty to do within walking distance of the dock and is safe and clean.
The Pearl Mist is a small ...
The Canadian Empress is a replica of the old steam operated passenger riverboats that used to cruise in the Thousand Islands of the St Lawrence River. There are of course modifications for the 21st century, even WIFI, so our travel was more comfortable than it would have been in the early 19th century.
All travel is done in daylight hours, so you can maximize the scenery. We travelled from ...
I chose this cruise because I had never visited the part of eastern Canada the itinerary covered. The staff is attentive, service is excellent, food very good. The the ship caters to seniors but, unfortunately, assumes that all seniors are inactive; there is no treadmill, the fitness equipment that is available is in poor condition and located outside, making it unusable in inclement weather. ...
We chose this cruise because we had never been to eastern Canada, and it was the only cruise and time of year the ship visited Toronto as well as Montreal and Quebec City. The best part and a surprise treat was that all shore excursions were complimentary. That saved us over $1,000 and freed us to choose what we wanted to do without regard to price. In some ports we took two shore excursions a ...