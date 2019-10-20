Recommended by travel agent having been cruising 22 years with Holandamerica Asamara Majestic Princess and Celebrity we thought by reputation this could be good .This Ship is tired ,in need of refit .All staff ,food, and shows first class . Time of year for this cruise area should cease September 30th much to cold, ports missed, ports of call retailers closed for end of season Now you know ...
Download and complete the Ocean Medallion ahead of time makes embarkation and disembarkation at all ports a breeze. The Regal Princess is beautiful and well maintained. Crew and staff were very pleasant and helpful. Salute to Caption Tim for a relatively smooth ride during a major storm that kept us from docking at St John !!! Regal Rock Orchestra was amazing ! Tours were well organized and ...
My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
We chose this cruise for the ports. Unfortunately we had to skip Newport because of high winds, not any fault of Princess. Most ports we did on our own and the ones were we chose excursions were fine.
There were 2 sea days were we had ¨not so bad weather¨(the rest of the cruise was pretty cold). We hoped that there would be a good movie on Lido deck but no it was only football games and ...
I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship.
- the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion.
- the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
We wanted to do the East coast Fall colors cruise. This was the last cruise of the season, which led to a second cruise of the Caribbean. Stopped at most of the main east coast cities. Bar Harbor, Nova Scotia, Boston, NYC, etc.. Quebec was a wonderful place to start. We stayed there for 4 days before boarding the cruise and had great food and a great time. Quebec is a French speaking area, however ...
First off there was nothing to do unless you are a trivia person and you need another useless bag or wine stopper that gives free advertising for the princess line. The Caribbean Princes was dirty my room had used bandages stuck to the balcony door handle. The computer system allowed my computer to get three viruses and even if you want to use your own server then leave your computer at home they ...
After having been on 4 Silversea cruises, we chose the Canada and New England cruise
at this time to be able to sail into NYC. It was a thrilling experience! We have sailed on
the Wind, the Spirit (twice), and the Cloud. Each cruise was excellent. We loved the
small-sized ship, and the crew was exceptional. The personalized service of Silversea,
from the butler to the maitre ...
We chose this cruise because Bridge at Sea was holding a bridge event, the bridge was fine- the ship was a huge disappointment. The interior spaces are old and tired, wear and stains on every surface. The room was tiny, we knew that, but we didn't know that the beds weren't full sized, the brochure said "queen-sized", instead they were shorter and narrower than standard beds. Nice quality linens, ...
We've taken this cruise before (although with different cruise lines) because it offers a nice getaway without the airport hassle. Our balcony (partially obstructed view) was fine. Actually, the shower was somewhat larger than we anticipated. One major complaint is that this ship does not have an aft elevator (only mid-ship and forward.) Since our cabin was near the stern this resulted in many ...