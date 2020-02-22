  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
3685 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,685 Carnival Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Bahamas

CruizeRox avatar

CruizeRox

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Dilapidated with poor customer service

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

Yogibearadventure avatar

Yogibearadventure

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Ship needs refurbishment badly. Rips, tears and holes in furniture throughout. Stained, dirty upholstery. Ripped, stained, faded flooring throughout. Chipped and peeling paint throughout. Broken window in the Silver dining room. Decor is very old, odd colors, strange designs. Water shut off during lunch hours two days into the trip for floors 8&9. 9 is Lido, the buffet. Sewer problem 1st ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Please read

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

bicandstan avatar

bicandstan

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Pleasantly surprised & pleased

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

kindergartencrocodile avatar

kindergartencrocodile

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Family vacay

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

Bmcmunn avatar

Bmcmunn

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

We planned a 5 day trip to Disney and decided to take a cruise. Family of 5. My husband 40, myself 40, daughter 19, son 14, and youngest daughter 8. I had no preconceived thoughts. My first cruise. I would have rather just take the money spent on this cause and booked a week long vacation at Destin, FL. The room was spacious and it accommodated us just fine. We really enjoyed our private balcony. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Vista Suite

Traveled with children

Very Disappointed

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

Kariane avatar

Kariane

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

My husband and I have done many cruises and this was our third carnival cruise. The food was awful and cold breakfast and dinner regardless of eating at the tiny buffet or dining room. It seemed like there wasn't enough crew to take care of the guests on board. The ladies room on the pool deck only had two stalls and one was broken from the moment we got on board. The pool was rusted and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Overall happy

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

towert7 avatar

towert7

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Overall I enjoyed this cruise experience. Some things I really enjoyed about the Carnival Liberty were: 1) The inside stateroom (8250) was plenty roomy enough and everything worked as it should. Some newer ships have much smaller inside rooms, but on the Liberty it was a perfect size. Not cramped for 2 adults. I also like that you can order a 12 pack of water prior to the cruise for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Unexpectedly Nice

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

Cartersangel avatar

Cartersangel

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We choose this cruise because it was an affordable quick getaway. Have been on the same RC ships several times and we wanted to be on a ship that was new to us. Carnival had a cruise that met our needs so we booked it. We had been given a boarding time of 12:30pm because we had booked the cruise so late but when we arrived at 10:45am, we were allowed to board almost immediately. The buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

GOOD 5 DAY GETAWAY FROM LOCAL CHARLESTON, SC

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

corvetteatthelake avatar

corvetteatthelake

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Booked this cruise because we could drive to the port and do a "Snooze and Cruise" at the local Best Western. Hotel provided parking and shuttle to and from the port. Embarkation was delayed an hour due to the ship entering port late because of bad weather. Initially a little confusing because the shuttle dropped you off at a building where you went through and then boarded another shuttle to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Great cruise and staff!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

40luv avatar

40luv

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We choose this cruise as we could get a direct flight from Cleveland. We’ve had “mixed” experiences with Carnival. However this was one of the best cruises we’ve been on. We choose a spa balcony mostly because we wanted to be away from the hub bub. But, unfortunately, you could still hear the blaring music from the Lido deck on the Serenity decks. Too bad. The access to some spa amenities was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Bahamas Cruise Reviews for Carnival Ships
