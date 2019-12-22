  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Carnival Baltimore Cruise Reviews

In San Juan.
Public area.
Balcony stateroom.
Narrow doorways... Don't eat too much.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1208 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,208 Carnival Baltimore Cruise Reviews

First Cruise Back

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
natstarter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was the first cruise back since Covid started. We Were on the last cruise from Baltimore. The cruise personnel were fantastic. They appear to be REALY happy to be on board and excited to see us. Several of the crew even recognized us an went out of their way to personally welcome us back. The embarkation went smoothly. There were a few changes to the procedure such as no mass safety ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Post Pandemic review

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
LisaandRob
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Wow, the check in process is soooo much better now! Well done! This was our second time on the Pride and 12th Carnival cruise, this was the first cruise back for the Pride since the Covid Pandemic. The food and service were sub par compared to prior to the pandemic. It did improve day by day. Wearing a mask was not fun but made it work. The ship and destinations were still top notch although ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Dark ship

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
SSSCRIB
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on at least 20 cruises. This is the darkest ship I have ever been on. I think part of the problem in the buffet is that the ceilings are painted a dark color. There are several places around the ship that seem really dark. I had a great cabin steward and Ronnie my waiter in the dining room was very good. Plenty of games and such during the day, although I do wish there was more ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

First time very disappointed

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
Hollyann1971
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Went on my first cruise, carnival pride and was not impressed at all, the food was subpar and some of the staff didn’t seem like they wanted to help and seemed bothered if I stopped them to ask a question. Our neighbors had there kids unattended running up and down halls all night and slamming doors and we reported it several times and finally the day before we got home the noise stopped. So many ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Wonderful time on the Pride

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
SummerBdayFam
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise because it went out of Baltimore and it was the best deal I could find. I had very low expectations, and just wanted to get away for a week with my family, see some new places, and not have to cook or clean. The Carnival Pride surpassed my expectations in every way. The musicals at night were awesome. Our cabin was perfect. My kids had so much fun in the pool and doing the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

Old ship poor care

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
wally437
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on numerous Carnival ships as well as on several other cruise lines. Pride was the worst maintained I have seen. Extensive exterior rust even salt buildup inside the windows on the lido deck. The roof over the midships pool leaked like a sieve. My wife looked in the refrigerator the 4th night and found a plate of rancid food and several drinks. Don't know how long they had been there ...
Sail Date: February 2020

We felt welcomed by every crew member!

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
lweeza
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to cruise from Baltimore, no flights this time. Relaxation and good food were our requirements. Since we were in a Suite, we were spoiled, and enjoyed our stateroom more than any other cruise taken in 30 years. Our room stewardess was excellent. Loved the bath tub, the double sinks, and we couldn't begin to fill the closets and drawers. There was a sofa, with a nice coffee table to ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

A Bucket List Experience

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Dr. John from PG County
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This sailing on the Carnival Pride was a Journeys trip which means Carnival added several opportunities to meet with the entertainers, wait and cabin staff. They also had special events including the Captain’s Gala (which included free drinks, snacks and live musical entertainment and a Midnight buffet. We visited Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, St. Kitts and Tortola over a 14 day ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Fun ship, but not the best

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cruise_2_Fun
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

We went on this cruise over New Year's. The first 2 sea days were very bumpy. THis was because of a storm. Carnival's embarkation process was very smooth. The safety brief at the beginning of the cruise was also very simple. We had a lot of fun over the 7 days that we were on the ship. The dining room staff needed some training, but the main waiter was great. The bars were a slight disappointment ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Horrible

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

User Avatar
Paulajreed
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because I wanted to get away for Christmas. Horrible, will never use carnival pride. Needs to be retired along with the horrible food and service. One African American woman was discourteous all of the time for breakfast. The show's were for amateurs. The casino only gave free drinks after 1500 ppints. The kids on the ship were knocking on doors randomly, ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

