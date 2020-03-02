  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Caribbean Cruise Reviews

3.8
Average
21733 reviews

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

NZealand2024 avatar

NZealand2024

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

We Love Cruising!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

Justaddwater2018 avatar

Justaddwater2018

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

First and Last Carnival Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

phillip0604 avatar

phillip0604

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Subpar

Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Western

travelingbrowns avatar

travelingbrowns

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

Flacruzr avatar

Flacruzr

10+ Cruises

Age 2020s

Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait. We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Pleasantly Surprised

Review for Carnival Sensation to Caribbean - Western

margarita50 avatar

margarita50

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

My husband & I had low expectations after reading the negative reviews. We have been on 20 prior cruises between multiple cruise lines. We decided a few weeks out to go on a short winter getaway and this cruise fit perfectly in our time frame. We were both pleasantly surprised with the ship and our cruise experience. The ship had been refurbished in lot of areas a couple of months prior which ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Bahamas

CruizeRox avatar

CruizeRox

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Trip to Cozumel

Review for Carnival Paradise to Caribbean - Western

mscolli avatar

mscolli

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Chose Paradise basically for the locality, close to home. Was very disappointing when boarding, as a first time cruise, had no direction on what to do or go. Buffet food and service was very poor, help had very poor english, hard to understand, moved very slow, very unorganized, many mistakes and food was stale or not cooked right. Servings were very small, long lines that moved slowly, average ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Dilapidated with poor customer service

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

Yogibearadventure avatar

Yogibearadventure

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Ship needs refurbishment badly. Rips, tears and holes in furniture throughout. Stained, dirty upholstery. Ripped, stained, faded flooring throughout. Chipped and peeling paint throughout. Broken window in the Silver dining room. Decor is very old, odd colors, strange designs. Water shut off during lunch hours two days into the trip for floors 8&9. 9 is Lido, the buffet. Sewer problem 1st ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Been on 8 cruises 7 with carnival and 1 norweigan

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

Paul 5514 avatar

Paul 5514

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

