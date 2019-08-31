Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

This was our first cruise. We enjoyed the dinners and evening shows but were disappointed that there were no events or clubs aimed at the 18-20-year-old group. Our kids were too old for the 17 and under clubs and too young for the 21 and over bars and Serenity Club. The Hot tubs were very 'cool' on all the decks except the Serenity Club and my 18-year-old was not allowed to join me! The ...