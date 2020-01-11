"When getting to port embarkation went smoothly. Cabin was in the family harbour inside was concerned that there would be noise from children but this was a comp room so just happy to be on cruise, the noise was..."Read More
I chose this cruise because CCl gave me a great deal.It was the 2nd cruise from fl. by CCL since the sutdown.I have been on about 50 cruises,mostly with CCL& the purpose of this review is not tradional,but rather to compare pre&post covid cruises.I can not comment on embarkation procedures be cause of airline delays(jet blue)I got on the ship at the last minute.I provided I do not I I my ...
Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait.
We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
I’m a player. I usually cruise for free on RCL and Norwegian; however, I paid to be on this Carnival Horizon because I like where they go, and Carnival is a fun ship. But I am so disappointed with casino.
FREE DRINKS only when you are sitting at the slots or table. You can’t go to the bar and order. You must wait forever for a waiter to take and then get you drink. There is a 15 drink ...
Choice this cruise as a group trip to try a new ship. Ship was fine but not too my liking. Plenty to do .
Went to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday night . Drove to Miami on Sat morning and parked at Safe Cruise parking and took a shuttle to ship. Very could parking in enclosed garage. Quick shuttle to and from the port.
Arrived at ship about 1030 and went directly onto the ship after filling out a ...
When getting to port embarkation went smoothly. Cabin was in the family harbour inside was concerned that there would be noise from children but this was a comp room so just happy to be on cruise, the noise was never a problem. The area that you can get a small meal or snack was very convenient. The staff was on top of making sure it was stocked only problem was older person on scooter was running ...
Airport Transfers - We began by utilizing an airport to cruise port (Fort Lauderdale to Miami Cruise port) for the first time and we are so very happy we did - Jiffy Jeff. The driver(s) and vehicle were great! Prompt pick-up on both the embarkation and debarkation sides. Much less expensive than Carnival and so much easier and convenient - I recommend them highly!!
Cruise - We chose the ...
We had a fantastic week on the Carnival Horizon! This was my 27th cruise and have been on Carnival, Royal, Disney and NCL. I really love the layout of the new Carnival ships. So open and beautiful!
We really love the Lanai area on deck 5th! Love how you can get a coffee and just sit out in some comfy couches or chairs and look out at the sea! The coffee shop makes a nice hazelnut ...
Places smaller than normal:
-Small buffet with the same options especially at lunch not a lot of fruit, cheese, etc. Fortunately omelet station presents.
-Casino
-Guest service (which we didn't need except for the transfer and it went well)
"Negative"
-No real permanent bar in the nightclub so a Bloody Ceasar for example the barmaid had to go get him at the casino bar, at least ...
This was our 8th cruise. We were on the Horizon out of Miami, in a deck 8 mid ship balcony cabin. We had early dining with a group of 12 adults.
Our embarkation process went very smoothly. We practically walked from curb to Lido deck without stopping.
Cabin service was excellent. Our requests were handled quickly and were remembered. We were greeted often and by name.
There was a ...
We went with this cruise because it's family friendly. We have a 3 and 5 year old and thought they would have fun at Camp Ocean. We also traveled with my parents who are in their 70's. Our rooms were right next to each other.
So the ship is really clean. I'm not sure what all the complaints are about. I didn't see anything dripping, nothing looked worn out, but then again, I was busy having fun ...