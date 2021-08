Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

Mardi Gras is a big, sparkling new, beautiful ship with lots of great things to eat and do. Her crew is happy, helpful, and competent. We had an awesome week and will book another cruise on the Mardi Gras in the near future. We had a regular balcony cabin on the 9th floor. Instead of a lot of narrative, I will just list some of our observations in the pro and con format. PROS (only listed ...