Carnival Sunrise Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
117 reviews
Same category as others nearby, but felt like more space and definitely bigger balcony.
towel animal invasion on last full cruise day.
Cabin decorated for our anniversary. :)
Guy's Burger Joint on Lido deck, amazing burger and fries.
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
I was very disappointed with our cruise on Carnival Sunrise
"This was a family cruise with ages from 18 to 83. We booked the Jamaica and Grand Cayman as it was originally planned for grandsons graduation present. To start with, we booked this cruise over a year ago, and..."Read More
mudslidemary12 avatar

mudslidemary12

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great to be back on the water, This crew was still getting their sea legs, wifi was down a lot.

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
MrsBlackross
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have not been on Carnival in many years, and I booked this because the date fit our needs and NCL didn't have anything with this exact date. This was the ship's 3rd trip out since Covid. The staff are still learning the ship, learning their jobs, but all were happy to be back. Masks were required and for the most part worn. We sometimes forgot to put them on when getting up from eating, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

5 Stars for Service & Dining; 2 star for Serenity Deck w/3 songs playing at once

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ShipSkater
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great service with the really hard-working staff. The Serenity deck had a passenger's boom box music at the bar, the pool music, and the ship music all being played at once. Too many people saving chairs & ignoring signage. The ship had children onboard & "Cake by the Ocean" song played repeated graphic language. The show was Soulbound with the undead and witchcraft with small children either ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Retirement celebration

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bigkid50
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I usually cruise in Carnival Cruise Line because I refer to them as the fun, party ships. I had a great time. This was the first shop I’ve every sailed where the DJ played music for all race and ethnicity. The enter for me was five star. I’m African American and I went to the Latino event and had a blast. The entertainment on this cruise was amazing. Every night it was something for me to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Small cabins

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Taunte
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were told the ocean view cabin were big enough for 3 adults. What they did not tell us is you get 2 twin size beds and 1 sofa bed that is as hard as the floor and does not open to a full length twin bed. I am only 5.3 and I was not able to lay straight for 5 nights. This is my 10th carnival cruise. The 3rd bed has always been a pullout or a bunk bed. When I went to guest services she said ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

I was very disappointed with our cruise on Carnival Sunrise

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mudslidemary12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a family cruise with ages from 18 to 83. We booked the Jamaica and Grand Cayman as it was originally planned for grandsons graduation present. To start with, we booked this cruise over a year ago, and without notice our itinerary was changed from Jamaica to Cuba. Well we did not want to go to Cuba so we had to change our dates from January to Feb, which was the first ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Traveled with children

