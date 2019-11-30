  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bahamas Carnival Sunrise Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
117 reviews
Same category as others nearby, but felt like more space and definitely bigger balcony.
towel animal invasion on last full cruise day.
Cabin decorated for our anniversary. :)
Guy's Burger Joint on Lido deck, amazing burger and fries.
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
15 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Will Never Cruise Carnival Again!
"This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a..."Read More
SheikEl avatar

SheikEl

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Bahamas Carnival Sunrise Bahamas Cruise Reviews

AMAZING TRIP - hope they never go back to 100% capacity!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
kruzns4me
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose a 11am check in and arrived about 15 minutes before from our shuttle from the hotel. There was a minimal line - and we really didn't wait. The screener checked our passports, our vax cards and our negative tests and we were off and running! Through the xray machines - up the escalators - check in at the counter - make sure all is in order and onto the ship we go! It took less than 5 ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Interior

Great Cruise

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
Mt10
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We chose this cruise over Valentine's Day for our group of 12 as it fit perfectly with the kids traveling with us school schedule that allowed them a few days off for a winter break. We had 4 adults in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, and 4 kids aged 6, 11, 12, and 14. This was the kids very first cruise as the rest of us are experienced cruisers. We are big fans of the Carnival Sunshine ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Cruise 2020

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
user2002
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise was amazing it has everything you need and want, at night it can be noisy but that’s it. The rooms are big. We had a balcony in our room and it was beautiful! The price is not much me and my family went to Fort Lauderdale for 3 days and then got on to the cruise in total it costed 1300$ for 3 people. Very nice people, staff is very friendly. The bad things are the night time it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

Will Never Cruise Carnival Again!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
SheikEl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a first-time visit. This was our first time sailing with Carnival Cruise Line, but my son chose this line because he has sailed several times with Carnival. I want to say that because my wife ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

The most amazing vacation!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
jdillemuth2019
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise for my boyfriend's 50th birthday which happens to be New year's Eve so we wanted to be on the ship for his birthday. This cruise did not disappoint. You are never more than 100 feet to a bar or restaurant. Yes, some of the lines were long, but the ship was at full capacity, so we were patient and while standing in line met some really great people. The entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Short Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunrise

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
cmp03
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We choose this cruise specifical for the room (Scenic Grand Ocean View) and it was totally worth it. The room cost a little bit more than a normal Oceanview but less than a balcony. Since it was the corner room, it had tons of open space. We traveled with a group of adults and kids. Everyone had a great time. Carnivals anytime dining worked great even with needed two larger tables. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Scenic Grand Ocean View

Traveled with children

Great staff and beautiful decor, but too crowded

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
dlpugh
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Carnival cruise #29 (4th for 2019) so you can trust my opinion. First I must recognize some of the nicest staff on the seas and off. The folks during embark and debark were very friendly in FLL and all the ship staff we had contact with was very friendly. We personally like to recognize one of our waiters (Edy) and room steward (Saiful). The new decor is modern and beautiful. This is not a 5-star ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

The not so fun ship!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
Lovetotravel004
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise was going for a great deal. I know why. I’ve sailed on carnival many times and this ship just didn’t have what others do. Pros: The ship was very clean and renovations were obvious. The Flying Scotsman was great! Cons: The food was poor quality, even in the main dining room. The ship lacks entertainment in the evening. The shows they had were just so-so. I’ve seen much ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Our First Cruise - Big Family - Full review - Tips and Tricks too

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
DavidFerraro
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We took our first cruise and my wife and I have five children, ages 2 - 14. We took a plane from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale, which is an adventure in itself! We had no idea what to expect, so we arrived the day before and spend the night. We used JIFFY JEFF for transport from the airport to the hotel, and from the hotel the next morning to the Port, and from the Port, to the airport on our last ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

Wonderful, relaxing - don't believe the bad reviews!

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

User Avatar
CruiserTrudi
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My 18 year old daughter and I grabbed a deal on a Spa Balcony cabin for the 5 day Bahamas cruise. I was concerned when in the weeks leading up to it I read some horrible reviews. Either Carnival made some serious changes or the people writing to bad reviews are the kind of people that can find anything to complain about (and I saw some of those people on the ship...). Although there were minor ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

