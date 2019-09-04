Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Eastern

We chose this cruise because we had never been to Jamaica or Bimini. We have cruised with Carnival many times and I think this will be the last. Our cabin was selected by Carnival because we got a low rate deal. It was poorly selected. The ship was only 2 / 3rds full. 1800 passengers instead of 2900. But they placed us right behind the bridge, so we had zero privacy on our balcony or inside. ...