We chose this cruise because we had never been to Jamaica or Bimini. We have cruised with Carnival many times and I think this will be the last. Our cabin was selected by Carnival because we got a low rate deal. It was poorly selected. The ship was only 2 / 3rds full. 1800 passengers instead of 2900. But they placed us right behind the bridge, so we had zero privacy on our balcony or inside. ...
Second time on the Sunrise with a different itinerary. The CD was Erin and she cannot compete with the energy level Chris the Flying Scotsman had on our 1st cruise. The weather was bad the first two days, so some of the shows could only do the singing part of their performance. High winds & rough seas are no fault of the cruise line, so we took our Dramamine and enjoyed ourselves. There are so ...
Easily the worst vacation either myself or my girlfriend had been on. For the most part we were treated pretty poorly. Room service never came the first morning with breakfast even though they called us with a question about our order then just never delivered it. We didn't get a card for the 2nd morning room service. 3rd morning after I made a complaint, we did get a card and got the room service ...
One of the reasons we selected this ship was that it had recently been updated and we liked the itinerary. Have absolutely no complaints about any of the crew. The two reasons we gave it the average rating was the food in the main dining room and the space or lack there of on the Lido Deck and the Serenity Adult area.
We ate at the specialty steak restaurant the first night, which was amazing ...
We sailed Feb 22-26/2020. We had been on this ship when it was the Triumph a few years ago.This was somewhat of a compromise vacation. My husband wanted to do an all inclusive and be on the beach and I wanted to cruise. So we chose a 5 day cruise and then stayed on the beach in Florida afterwards for a week. We chose this cruise because Grand Turk is one island we had not seen (been on all the ...
Took the Carnival Sunrise with my two - year old son, GF, her mom, her brother, my sister, and two friends. We all had an amazing time, and I'm happy to report we now have two more people hooked to cruising!
The ship itself, as I'm sure you know by now is the retrofitted Carnival Triumph, which probably was due for a rebranding after its well - publicized issues. Let me start with THIS ...
This was the first cruise for my daughters, ages 16 and 8. My husband and I have cruised once before, on the Carnival Valor out of Galveston in October 2018. This trip was our "experience" Christmas gift for the girls and I got a GREAT deal on an Ocean Suite. When I booked the suite, the ship was still the Carnival Triumph so I was a bit nervous about what it would be like considering the reviews ...
My maiden cruise was awesome. Group of 61 . We had an absolute ball. Fun and action every where you turn. Embarkation literally took 15 minutes had FTTF. Room was ready and we were in it by 11:15 am. Chris was a gem of a cruise director, Serenity deck is the perfect place to unwind after a day off excursions. Ship is clean all staff encountered were all attentive helpful and had bubbly ...
Mikey is awesome he is full of energy keeping everyone interacted with lots partying dancing and Making your vacation at sea very memorable I’ve been on many carnival cruises and out of all this director is the best...he is funny and makes everyone feel special. The Boat is awesome newly renovated many things to do so plan daily your activities. Kids have a great time leaving the adults to some ...
Introduction:
This cruise was booked 16 months prior to sailing. While it is not our first cruise, it is the first with my daughter and her husband who had no previous cruise experience. I sprang the invitation to my daughter just 6 months before the cruise. To say they were excited is an understatement.
We traveled to NYC by train the day before sailing, my wife and I from Boston and my ...