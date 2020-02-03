Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

We have not been on Carnival in many years, and I booked this because the date fit our needs and NCL didn't have anything with this exact date. This was the ship's 3rd trip out since Covid. The staff are still learning the ship, learning their jobs, but all were happy to be back. Masks were required and for the most part worn. We sometimes forgot to put them on when getting up from eating, but ...