Eastern Caribbean Carnival Elation Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1070 reviews
2 Awards
Carnival Elation Promenade Room P234 Bedroom Area
Carnival Elation Promenade Room P234 Vanity Area
Carnival Elation Promenade Room P234 Handicapped Bathroom
Docked in Grand Turk.
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
98 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Look for a newer, larger ship
"I convinced my husband to go on a cruise for our 20th anniversary. I am now afraid I will never get him on another one. First, let me say that service, room steward, food were wonderful! I loved going to the..."
Sherry573 avatar

Sherry573

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 98 Eastern Caribbean Carnival Elation Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Welcome Back

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Solo1959
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This 5 night cruise to Nassau and Amber Cove was Carnival Elation's premier cruise following the shut down. It was one of the nicest cruises I have taken. Perhaps not the best cruise, but certainly the most welcome cruise. From start to finish it seemed that the staff was charged with one mission: to make everybody happy. Carnival wanted to get his one right, and I believe they did. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Take the ship out of rotation

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
LesaT1228
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We were 1st time cruisers and chose this one because of the short length incase we didnt like it. We left 3 hours late from the port because the crew was still loading supplies. Then as we shoved off the was a medical emergency and had to go back. Then the boat couldn't get up to cruising speed and we were in rough waters. You felt every wave as we were only going 10-11 knots, we were told ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Don’t go on Ship

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
silverado1019
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

the boat was 3 hours late. We got on the boat around 12 pm when we were supposed to be on at 8-9am. We stayed at the port until 6pm with nothing to do you couldn’t smoke or gamble while the ship was docked. They said we were delayed because of a medical issue with a guest. They said we had to turn around.we never left the dock! Oh and we couldn’t eat and the pool and two front jacuzzis were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Not a Good Experience

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
sdvenable
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Let me first start off by saying we departed the port 3hrs late!!! I already had reservations when arriving at the port because the boat was smaller and looked older. The boat’s stops were Amber Cove and Grand Turk. As we were attempting to leave the port someone had a medical emergency (I had no problem with that but will explain my frustration). We set sail on Sat and were at sea on Sun. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Disappointed with Carnival Cruise # 8

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
RobbPolo143
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Mid winter 50 TH birthday cruise on the Carnival Elation, Some good, some bad and some real ugly. For the record this was my families 8 TH Carnival Cruise since 2013 and our 12 TH cruise overall. This ship is in desperate need of the dry dock scheduled for next month. I was surprised on how much rust was on the exterior of this ship but not all was bad. We had two rooms E-52 & E-56 and also we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Friendliest staff

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Tracy_A7X
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this particular cruise for the stops in Grand Turk and Amber Cove, and was not disappointed! Embarkation was smooth, fast, and well organized. Because our transportation got us to the port earlier that the time I signed up to board, I was afraid I would have to wait until my designated time but we got right on the boat with no issues or delays. We had Faster to the Fun, which is ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Good not Great

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dardar14701
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were just on Carnival Elation for a 5 night cruise. Overall the cruise was good, as it had some things we really liked and some things that were kind of lacking. We did not have any problem with our cabin and our room attendant was attentive and got anything we wanted, i.e. extra pillows , two buckets of ice, and a chair so I could sit up if needed to with my bad back. On the positive note, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Ship really needs a designer that knows fun

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
TheBearAK
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second time on the Elation, first was pre-2017 upgrades. Pros: Great crew, lots of potential for entertainment. Our stateroom (on G deck) was great. Embarkation at Port Canaveral is the smoothest I've been through. Some of the restaurants were good. Guys burgers is you get a burger on a bun and then build it yourself. Really nothing special, but still decent. The Taco ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Just OK

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ambiance7007
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because the family took our mother-in-law who is 88 on a cruise. She did not want to be gone for more than 5 days. Rist was everywhere on the ship, this was a bit disconcerting. There was only one good entertainment, the violin players, Isabel and Juan. The Piano Bar singer was the worst. The dancers tried and did a good job with what they had to work with. The theatre had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Fab time on the Feb Elation

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
lesters
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is a ship that isn’t a big topic on the boards (unless there was something to complain about it seemed) so I am happy to add some information to future cruisers considering the Elation or some info for those of you already booked! To give some context for my review – on this cruise it was myself and husband (both 45) and our 16 yo daughter. This was our 6th Carnival and 7th cruise. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

